Experience the Power of Decentralization and Crowdsourcing at the Heart of Innovation, Business, Individuals and Governments in Washington, D.C.

The theme of decentralization will take center-stage at CSW Global 2018 this year, as crowdsourcing continues to positively influence economies and industries worldwide. This will be Crowdsourcing Week's biggest and boldest global conference yet, with 70+ international speakers from 35 countries taking part at the state of the art Carnegie Institution for Science auditorium.

The CSW Global 2018 program will feature interactive sessions, engaging workshops and endless inspirations that will allow the delegates and speakers alike to not only explore latest trends and topics in Innovation, Business, Individuals and Governments, but also, and most importantly, discover how they will affect their business, how to leverage the crowd and how to build crowd strategies for the future and 10x their business.

The details of the program can be found here in a preliminary agenda: https://crowdsourcingweek.com/csw-global-2018

CSW Global is proud to partner with leading and global organizations such as Horizon State, C-Suite Network, Tipalti, POPin, heroX, Sourceability, Surcle, H-Farm, Maize and many more for this leading conference on crowdsourcing.

"The theme of decentralization at Crowdsourcing Week coincides very well with our mission at Horizon State. We are harnessing the collective wisdom of communities through decentralized, blockchain-based voting systems that allows communities to directly engage in a variety of citizen-led services using a frictionless trust platform," -- Oren Alazraki, CEO Horizon State.

"We are super excited about what CSW Global 2018 will bring to DC this year. Crowdsourcing has evolved tremendously and this second wave is fundamentally shifting businesses and governments to embrace the collective intelligence matched by cognitive surplus. We have not even scratched the surface," says Epi Ludvik, CEO and Founder of Crowdsourcing Week.

For more information on the #CSWGlobal18 conference, how to register, and why it is important for every CEO to bring their teams in innovation, marketing, finance and HR, use this link here: https://crowdsourcingweek.com/csw-global-2018/register/.

About Crowdsourcing Week (CSW)

Crowdsourcing Week is the first global platform on crowdsourcing and open innovation. As the global network and forum for the Crowd Economy, CSW is committed to help organizations, innovators and entrepreneurs transition into a more open, connected, and socially productive society enabled by the Internet and online tools powered by the crowds.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/experience-the-power-of-decentralization-and-crowdsourcing-at-the-heart-of-innovation-business-individuals-and-governments-in-washington-dc-300669184.html

SOURCE Crowdsourcing Week

Related Links

https://crowdsourcingweek.com/csw-global-2018

