Experience the Spirit of October at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club

This October, Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club invites music lovers to immerse themselves in an electrifying season of performances. From powerhouse headliners, the return of our weekly Sunday Jazz Brunch on October 5th to our festive Halloween night event, there's something to thrill every audience. Visit Jimmy's for unforgettable evenings in the heart of Portsmouth, NH. Check out this month's lineup below!

The Soul Rebels │ Thursday, October 2, 2025 │The New Orleans brass powerhouse brings its bold grooves and high-energy showmanship.

A vibrant scene from Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's Sunday Jazz Brunch, returning October 5. Guests are welcomed with a chef-curated buffet of brunch favorites and inventive seasonal specials-think artisan cheeses, fresh fruit, pastries, and hot entrées-paired with $10 Bloody Marys and mimosas. Live jazz fills the historic Portsmouth venue, creating an unforgettable Sunday tradition of music, flavor, and community that lingers long after the last note. A candlelit table set with fresh roses and gleaming glassware awaits at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club in downtown Portsmouth, NH. Every detail reflects a passion for fine dining and unforgettable nights. Guests savor chef-driven cuisine and handcrafted cocktails while enjoying world-class live jazz and blues, including Grammy Award-winning and nominated artists, making every visit a true destination for music lovers and food enthusiasts alike.

Jeffrey Foucault with Old Hat Stringband │Sunday, October 5, 2025 │ Americana and folk blend in this intimate performance by critically acclaimed singer-songwriter and his ensemble.

Local Artist Series: Crushville │ Monday, October 6, 2025 │ Portsmouth's own Crushville returns to the stage, spotlighting local talent in an up-close, dynamic setting.

Cedric Burnside │ Wednesday, October 8, 2025 │ A torchbearer of blues tradition, Burnside delivers raw, earthy rhythms rooted in Mississippi's legacy.

Morgan James: Soul Remains Tour │ Thursday, October 9, 2025 │ A dynamic performance by Morgan James, delivering soulful vocals and memorable presence.

Chief Adjuah (formerly Christian Scott) │ Friday, October 10, 2025 │ Boundary-pushing trumpet visionary performs with depth, innovation, and passion.

The Boneshakers │ Sunday, October 12, 2025 │ This high-octane group fuses blues, rock, and soul with unstoppable energy.

Local Artist Series: Higher Ground │ Monday, October 13, 2025 │ A new local favorite takes the stage in our intimate Monday night showcase.

Live From Laurel Canyon │ Wednesday, October 15, 2025 │ An evocative tribute to the Laurel Canyon era, weaving folk-rock stories and melodies.

Caity Gyorgy │ Thursday, October 16, 2025 │ A rising vocalist with jazz and pop sensibilities that engage and enchant.

Jesse Roper │ Friday, October 17, 2025 │ Blues-rock guitarist and singer bring contagious energy and heartfelt songs.

Cindy Blackman Santana │ Sunday, October 19, 2025 │ Legendary drummer and bandleader leads a dynamic performance with power and finesse.

Jimmy's Tom Petty Birthday Bash │ Monday, October 20, 2025 │ Celebrate the spirit of Tom Petty with tribute sets, crowd favorites, and special surprises.

Quinn Sullivan │ Thursday, October 23, 2025 │ Young blues guitar virtuoso returns with fiery chops and soul.

Kristina Marinova: Classical Piano Meets the Grateful Dead │ Sunday, October 26, 2025 │ A genre-bending journey as classical piano interprets Grateful Dead repertoire in new textures.

Local Artist Series: Jumbo Circus Peanuts Halloween Bash │ Monday, October 27, 2025 │ A festive, costume-friendly night highlighting local favorites and seasonal fun.

Spyro Gyra │ Wednesday, October 29, 2025 │ Jazz fusion legends bring sophisticated grooves and seamless interplay.

Ronnie Baker Brooks │ Thursday, October 30, 2025: Chicago blues powerhouse delivers gritty vocals and mastery on guitar.

Haunted Harmony: Halloween Dinner Service │ Friday, October 31, 2025: Elevate your Halloween in dining + performance style, combining ambiance, food, and musical thrills.

