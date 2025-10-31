Experience the Rhythm of November at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the air turns crisp, Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club turns up the heat this November with a month of unforgettable performances. From Grammy-winning legends and soulful vocalists to acclaimed jazz ensembles and Seacoast favorites, every night promises exceptional live music and the unparalleled experience that defines Jimmy's.

Acoustic Alchemy — Saturday, November 1, 2025: Internationally acclaimed smooth jazz group delivers a night of melodic brilliance and effortless groove.

Acoustic Alchemy — Sunday, November 2, 2025: A second evening of the group's signature fusion of jazz, soul, and world influences.

Local Artist Series: Redneck Castaway Band — Monday, November 3, 2025: Portsmouth's own country-rockers bring fun, energy, and local flavor to the stage.

The Bad Plus — Wednesday, November 5, 2025: Trailblazing jazz collective fuses modern improvisation and rock intensity in a genre-defying performance.

Sugaray Rayford — Thursday, November 6, 2025: Grammy-nominated blues and soul powerhouse captivates with commanding vocals and infectious stage presence.

John Splithoff — Friday, November 7, 2025: The Chicago-born singer-songwriter blends R&B, pop, and soul in a dynamic live show.

Mavis Staples — Saturday, November 8, 2025: The legendary voice of gospel and soul returns to inspire with her timeless songs and uplifting spirit.

The Brit Pack – British Invasion and More — Sunday, November 9, 2025: Celebrate the golden age of British rock with spot-on renditions of The Beatles, The Stones, The Who, and more.

Local Artist Series: Emily's Garage Band — Monday, November 10, 2025: Portsmouth's hometown favorites light up the stage with classic rock hits and high-energy jams.

Matt Schofield — Thursday, November 13, 2025: British blues virtuoso brings fiery guitar work, deep soul, and impeccable tone.

Joshua Redman — Friday, November 14, 2025: World-renowned saxophonist and composer showcases his signature sound and improvisational mastery. There will be a 7:00PM show and a 9:30PM show.

Arturo Sandoval — Saturday, November 15, 2025: Ten-time Grammy-winning trumpeter dazzles with unparalleled technical brilliance and Latin jazz fire.

Arturo Sandoval — Sunday, November 16, 2025: A second night of virtuosic trumpet, soulful ballads, and exhilarating ensemble playing.

Local Artist Series: The Crab Shack Band — Monday, November 17, 2025: Beloved Seacoast ensemble delivers a feel-good night of crowd favorites and classic hits.

Lindsey Webster — Thursday, November 20, 2025: Chart-topping contemporary jazz vocalist captivates with smooth style and heartfelt lyrics.

The Weight Band — Friday, November 21, 2025: Carrying on the legacy of The Band, this roots-rock group performs iconic songs and original music steeped in Americana tradition.

Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters — Saturday, November 22, 2025: Blues guitar legend Ronnie Earl leads his acclaimed band through a night of emotional, soulful performances.

Lissie with Special Guest Diana DeMuth — Sunday, November 23, 2025: Singer-songwriter Lissie blends Americana and indie rock with powerhouse vocals alongside rising star Diana DeMuth.

Local Artist Series: Tim Theriault — Monday, November 24, 2025: Seacoast favorite Tim Theriault brings his signature blend of classic covers and sing-along favorites.

Duke Robillard's All-Star Band — Friday, November 28, 2025: The Grammy-nominated blues guitarist and Roomful of Blues founder returns with an all-star lineup of top-tier musicians.

Nate Smith — Saturday, November 29, 2025: Renowned drummer, composer, and bandleader brings his electrifying fusion of funk, jazz, and groove.

Nate Smith — Sunday, November 30, 2025: A second night of rhythmic brilliance and high-energy ensemble playing from one of today's most innovative artists.

Reserve your seats today online at JimmysOnCongress.com or on Ticketmaster. Can't make a show? Learn more about our Livestreams!

