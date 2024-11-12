Experience the Ultimate in Organic Comfort with Essentia Organic Mattress's 2024 Black Friday Sale

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 12, 2024 Just in time for the holidays, Essentia Organic Mattress, the leader in organic sleep technology, is thrilled to unveil its 2024 Black Friday Sale . From now through November 29th, Essentia invites you to transform your sleep experience with up to 25% off sitewide, plus free organic pillows and Cyber Monday bonus incentives—giving you the gift of a healthier, more restorative sleep.

Unmatched Savings

Enjoy these special offers for a limited time only:

25% Off Sitewide on all products

on all products Black Friday Free Gift: 2 Free Organic Cloud Pillows with Qualifying Mattress Purchases ( $330 value) available through November 29th .

( value) available through . Cyber Monday Bonus Cash: Earn up to $300 in Bonus Cash with each mattress purchase, redeemable on future purchases (available December 2nd only)

Exclusive Black Friday Benefits

Jack Dell'Accio , CEO & Founder of Essentia, shared his excitement for this year's promotion:

"At Essentia, we believe everyone deserves to sleep in an environment that supports both their health and the planet. Our organic mattresses are not only a commitment to quality and innovation but a reflection of our dedication to creating a better, more sustainable world. With this year's holiday sale, we're excited to make the experience of Essentia's superior comfort more accessible than ever."

Buyers can benefit from 25% off Essentia's brand new GreenGuard GOLD and FSC-Certified wood bed frames , all organic mattresses including the top-rated Stratami featured on Consumer Reports, organic pillows , crib mattresses , kids' beds , pet beds , and more!

Sustainable Sleep, Guaranteed

Essentia stands behind every mattress with a 20-Year Warranty and a 120-Night Mattress Sleep Trial, so you can feel confident in your choice. Plus, every order ships free. Financing options through Affirm, including 12-month plans with 0% APR, make it easier than ever to invest in your health this season.

Organic Comfort, Unmatched Performance

Crafted from GOLS-certified organic latex, Essentia's Beyond Latex™ foam mattresses are 100% vegan, cruelty-free, and built to promote deeper, healthier sleep. Essentia's eco-friendly, toxin-free design supports both the body and the planet, earning praise from health-conscious consumers, professional athletes, and wellness experts alike.

For a limited time, discover the world's healthiest sleep environment with Essentia's holiday deals and explore how sustainable, organic comfort can elevate your nights and energize your days. Visit myessentia.com to learn more and take advantage of these limited-time offers today.

About Essentia Organic Mattress

Essentia Organic Mattress is the pioneer behind the world's only Beyond Latex™ organic foam mattress, dedicated to delivering a superior sleep experience that goes beyond comfort. Our patented, non-toxic, and certified organic technology is scientifically designed to extend Deep and REM Sleep cycles by 20% to 60%, ensuring you wake up revitalized and ready to seize the day. As an eco-luxury brand, Essentia is committed to eliminating harmful toxins, allergens, and off-gasses commonly found in synthetic mattresses, offering a clean and safe sleep environment that supports your health and the planet. Our vegan, cruelty-free products are celebrated by professional athletes, health experts, and eco-conscious consumers who refuse to compromise on quality or sustainability. At Essentia, we pour our energy into creating the most advanced sleep solutions, so you can pour yours into living your most vibrant life. Discover the Essentia difference and experience sleep like never before. To learn more, visit www.myessentia.com .

SOURCE Essentia Organic Mattress