Experienced Aviation And Aerospace Lawyer Paul Alp Rejoins Jenner & Block

"With his significant experience at Boeing and his previous work at Jenner & Block, Paul's unique perspective will be of tremendous value to our clients," said Katya Jestin and Randy Mehrberg , Jenner & Block's co-managing partners. "We also know that Paul is closely aligned with our values—excellence, collaboration, diversity and inclusion, and pro bono and public service. We are excited to welcome him back."

Mr. Alp was previously a member of Jenner & Block's Aviation and Aerospace Practice until 2019 when he joined Boeing. He has experience advising on all aspects of international regulatory compliance for aerospace manufacturers, repair stations, and aircraft operators, as well as providing strategic advice at the corporate level for risk management. Mr. Alp's practice includes advising and representing clients in regulatory compliance, product certification and corrective action, operational approvals, disputes, government investigations and enforcement actions, transactions, and safety risk management. While at Boeing, Mr. Alp supported regulatory compliance and safety for commercial and military derivative aircraft and, in that role, handled a wide variety of regulatory issues and worked closely with the company's engineering, quality, and safety organizations, as well as interfacing regularly with the FAA and other government agencies.

"Paul's return to the firm is a reflection of the strength and continuing confidence we have in our Aviation and Aerospace Practice," said Partner Marc L. Warren, who chairs the practice. "The regulatory and compliance experience he has gained at Boeing presents a substantial growth opportunity for us as we build upon our reputation of providing the highest levels of excellence to our clients in the transportation sector."

Jenner & Block's Aviation and Aerospace Practice provides full-service, multi-disciplinary capabilities. The firm represents a platinum-level list of clients, including United Airlines, Zipline, Amazon, Gulfstream, Jet Aviation Holdings, General Motors, Nissan, Mitsubishi, CSX, GATX, Hertz, Amtrak, and several professional sports teams.

"Having worked at Jenner & Block in the aviation practice and with Marc for many years, I am deeply familiar with the firm's commitment to providing our clients with exceptional service," said Mr. Alp. "I'm looking forward to helping the firm build upon a premier practice which delivers that high level of service, consistently exceeds client expectations, and helps clients succeed in a fast-changing regulatory environment."

Mr. Alp, a certified flight instructor, earned his JD with high honors from George Washington University and his LLM from American University. He earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia.

ABOUT JENNER & BLOCK'S AVIATION AND AEROSPACE PRACTICE

Jenner & Block's Aviation and Aerospace Practice assists companies with the services they need in an increasingly challenging and dynamic business and operating environment, including government regulations, antitrust and competition, environmental, government contracts, government relations, investigations, litigation and transactional issues that require support from legal counsel with a deep knowledge and understanding of the sector, as well as the political and market conditions that may affect their businesses. Jenner & Block lawyers have decades of experience counseling clients in the aviation, aerospace, and related industries, providing strategic and pragmatic solutions to assist clients in mitigating risks and achieving their business objectives. Our clients include major air carriers, aerospace and defense companies, as well as aircraft, engine, and component manufacturers, among others. Informed by the years of combined private sector, government and military experience of our practitioners, our multidisciplinary practice blends the experience of industry practitioners with our nationally recognized litigation and transactional talent throughout the firm.

ABOUT JENNER & BLOCK

Jenner & Block LLP is a law firm with global reach, with offices in Chicago, London, Los Angeles, New York, and Washington, DC. The firm is known for its prominent and successful litigation practice and experience handling sophisticated and high-profile corporate transactions. Firm clients include Fortune 100 companies, large privately held corporations, financial services institutions, emerging companies, Native American tribes, and venture capital and private equity investors. In 2020, The American Lawyer recognized the firm for the fourth consecutive year as the #1 pro bono firm in the United States, marking the 10th time in 13 years the firm has received this recognition. In 2020, the publication also recognized the firm as the #3 international pro bono firm, and in 2018, named the firm as its first "Pro Bono Champion." Reuters Legal named Jenner & Block its inaugural "Pro Bono Hero" for the firm's commitment to provide $250 million in free legal services from 2021 through 2025 to those in need of access to justice.

SOURCE Jenner & Block LLP