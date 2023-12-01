Experienced Capital Markets Expert Joins First Community Mortgage in Newly Created Role

Jeff Pancer brings unmatched insight, experience and strategic leadership to FCM's new EVP of Capital Markets role

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Community Mortgage (FCM) has named Jeff Pancer to the new position of Executive Vice President, Capital Markets. With a distinguished career spanning over three decades in secondary markets, Pancer brings a wealth of experience and insight to the Nashville-based national mortgage provider.

"Jeff has made invaluable contributions to the field of capital markets, making him a trusted and respected authority in the field," says Dan Smith, President of First Community Mortgage. "His track record of success aligns seamlessly with FCM's commitment to delivering innovative mortgage solutions while maintaining a strong corporate culture."

Pancer's journey in secondary marketing began in 1989, and he has since become a sought-after industry expert. He previously served as a member of the Fannie Mae Secondary Marketing Advisory Committee, a key advisory body in the mortgage finance sector. Pancer earned a bachelor's degree in economics from Ithaca College.

"The creation of this position at this level underscores First Community Mortgage's commitment to enhancing its capabilities and leadership team to better serve its customers and partners," Pancer says, "and I am proud to be part of that strategy."

Away from work he has a passion for outdoor activities. Pancer's hobbies include hiking, skiing and fishing, reflecting his adventurous spirit and love for nature.

First Community Mortgage, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Community Bank of Tennessee and includes Wholesale and Retail divisions. FCM is a FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA seller/servicer and offers mortgage solutions to consumers and financial institutions. It is the winner of several "best places to work" awards over the past year+, including being named one of the 2022 Top Workplaces USA by Energage, one of the Best Places to Work 2021 by the Nashville Business Journal and one of the Top Work Places 2021 by The Tennessean newspaper. FCM is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS ID 629700.

Media inquiries
Drew Plant
[email protected]
678-637-5532

First Community Mortgage
Megan Chastain, VP of Marketing
[email protected]
731-610-1504

SOURCE First Community Mortgage

