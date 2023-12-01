Experienced Capital Markets Expert Joins First Community Mortgage in Newly Created Role

Jeff Pancer brings unmatched insight, experience and strategic leadership to FCM's new EVP of Capital Markets role

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Community Mortgage (FCM) has named Jeff Pancer to the new position of Executive Vice President, Capital Markets. With a distinguished career spanning over three decades in secondary markets, Pancer brings a wealth of experience and insight to the Nashville-based national mortgage provider.

"Jeff has made invaluable contributions to the field of capital markets, making him a trusted and respected authority in the field," says Dan Smith, President of First Community Mortgage. "His track record of success aligns seamlessly with FCM's commitment to delivering innovative mortgage solutions while maintaining a strong corporate culture."

Pancer's journey in secondary marketing began in 1989, and he has since become a sought-after industry expert. He previously served as a member of the Fannie Mae Secondary Marketing Advisory Committee, a key advisory body in the mortgage finance sector. Pancer earned a bachelor's degree in economics from Ithaca College.

"The creation of this position at this level underscores First Community Mortgage's commitment to enhancing its capabilities and leadership team to better serve its customers and partners," Pancer says, "and I am proud to be part of that strategy."

Away from work he has a passion for outdoor activities. Pancer's hobbies include hiking, skiing and fishing, reflecting his adventurous spirit and love for nature.

