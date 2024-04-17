First Community Mortgage Adopts Blue Sage Digital Lending Platform

Tennessee-based national lender fuels growth through enhanced efficiency and customer experience with fully cloud-based technology

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Community Mortgage (FCM) marked a significant milestone by fully implementing the Blue Sage Digital Lending Platform and LION Consumer POS . With this strategic move, the Murfreesboro-based national lender has modernized its mortgage operational processes, boosted productivity and is delivering an enhanced borrower experience for its customers.

Andrew Badstubner, FCM CIO

One of the industry's fastest-growing lenders, FCM originated $2 billion in home loans last year through its wholesale and retail divisions. While experiencing record growth, including a 250% increase in its sales staff over the past two years, FCM recognized the imperative for innovative modern technology that could sustain its momentum and deliver an efficient, scalable and streamlined experience for both borrowers and sales teams.

"Our collaboration with Blue Sage has been exemplary from the start," says Andrew Badstubner, CIO at FCM. "Blue Sage's leadership has been incredibly supportive of our 'run fast' strategy and far exceeded our expectations. The platform truly is as fast and intuitive as we were told, and its user authentication and access controls were incredibly easy for our staff to adopt. Most importantly, our sales, processing, underwriting, and closing teams absolutely love it. We couldn't be happier."

After a thorough evaluation of the industry's top mortgage technology providers, FCM chose Blue Sage as its preferred technology partner in mid-2023. Blue Sage is recognized for its industry-leading, 100% browser-based, comprehensive digital lending technology. The Blue Sage Digital Lending Platform empowers lenders like FCM to utilize cloud-based automation to enhance loan processing efficiency from initial application through final closing, and now interim servicing. Meanwhile, Blue Sage's LION Consumer POS provides borrowers with a highly engaged seamless digital experience from any device, anywhere, at any time.

"Working with First Community Mortgage has been an incredibly rewarding experience, and we're thrilled that the Blue Sage platform is already driving results," says Carmine Cacciavillani, president and founder of Blue Sage. "Our collaboration is a perfect example of how fast and easy it is for lenders to transition to digital mortgage technology, scale their operations and thrive in any type of market. We look forward to a long and rewarding partnership."

Thanks to a tight collaboration with Blue Sage's expert client implementation team, FCM was able to successfully launch the platform in less than six months. FCM has already achieved efficiencies in its internal processes while providing both borrowers and loan officers with a seamless mortgage experience.

The Blue Sage Digital Lending Platform streamlines loan processing tasks from application to closing, enabling regional banks, mortgage bankers, and credit unions to scale business effortlessly, regardless of the channel – retail, correspondent or wholesale. Blue Sage also has a library of API-based connections with third-party services and software providers, fostering seamless integrations that improve workflows while providing lenders with a competitive edge.

First Community Mortgage, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Community Bank of Tennessee and includes Wholesale and Retail divisions. FCM is a FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA seller/servicer and offers mortgage solutions to consumers and financial institutions. It funded nearly $3.5 billion in home loans in 2021 and has been the winner of several "best places to work" awards, including being named one of the 2022 Top Workplaces USA by Energage, one of the Best Places to Work 2021 by the Nashville Business Journal and one of the Top Workplaces 2021 by The Tennessean newspaper. First Community Mortgage is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS ID 629700.

Blue Sage Solutions is a leading provider of innovative, cloud-based digital mortgage technology for the mortgage industry. The company's Digital Lending Platform provides end-to-end functionality for the entire lending and fulfillment process, regardless of channel, while delivering a superior experience for every borrower. The Blue Sage Digital Servicing Platform enables financial institutions to modernize their servicing operations, reduce costs, and attract and retain more borrowers. All Blue Sage technologies are 100% browser-based, equipped with mobile applications, and delivered through a secure, fully managed cloud service. Blue Sage Solutions is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

Media inquiries

Drew Plant

[email protected]

678-637-5532

Megan Chastain

First Community Mortgage

615-896-4141

[email protected]

SOURCE First Community Mortgage