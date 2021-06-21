Experienced Commercial and Financial Litigator Brian D. Hail Joins Crowell & Moring

A first-chair trial lawyer, Hail represents large corporations, financial institutions, asset managers and investors, and investment banks in various civil litigation and insolvency matters. He has extensive experience advising companies and capital providers in all parts of the capital structure – including senior debt, junior financing, and equity – in commercial and financial disputes, funding issues, and workouts. Hail has represented both domestic and international clients in courts throughout the U.S., including New York federal and state courts, Delaware Court of Chancery, and bankruptcy court.

Hail's arrival builds on Crowell & Moring's recent growth in the firm's Financial Services practice. In April, the storied financial services boutique Kibbe & Orbe joined the firm's New York, London, and Washington, D.C. offices, adding 24 lawyers to the practice.

"Brian is highly regarded for his litigation skills and deep experience in the financial and commercial arena," said Philip T. Inglima, chair of Crowell & Moring. "Brian adds valuable depth to our growing Financial Services practice, particularly with regard to distressed debt and workout litigation – an area where we are seeing increased client demand, primarily stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic."

Hail has a successful track record in leading high-stakes, bet-the-company litigation, including matters involving financial and commercial disputes, contract issues, and restructuring matters. He has represented mortgage originators and sponsors in a series of lawsuits by monoline insurers seeking repayment of billions of dollars of losses associated with Residential Mortgage Backed Securities originations, securitizations and remedies of sponsor, trustee, noteholders, and insurers. Hail has also represented a series of junior debt lenders in disputes after default and foreclosure proceedings, in real estate and hospitality matters. Additionally, his practice includes representing commercial and corporate entities in complex commercial disputes.

"Brian offers clients tremendous strategic value because of his experience navigating complex commercial disputes through all phases of the litigation process," said Glen G. McGorty, managing partner of Crowell & Moring's New York office. "Working with our new distressed debt and claims trading lawyers from Kibbe & Orbe, he will enhance our ability to deliver the highest level of service to global investment banks, private equity funds, and hedge funds."

"Brian has a proven track record for successfully representing high-profile clients in significant matters with hundreds of millions of dollars at stake," said Jennifer Romano, co-chair of the firm's Litigation Group. "His first-chair trial experience adds to our depth and currency in New York and Delaware state and federal courts."

Hail earned his law degree from the University of Michigan Law School and his undergraduate degrees from Southern Methodist University. Hail joins the firm from Goodwin Procter, where he previously served on the firm's business litigation steering committee.

"I'm thrilled to join Crowell & Moring. The firm's reputation and national practice align well with my practice, and I see many synergies with the Kibbe & Orbe group, as well as an opportunity to grow my practice in serving financial and commercial clients in areas such as financial disputes, workouts, and distressed litigation," Hail said. "I'm excited to further expand the litigation bench for Crowell & Moring and build on the financial services practice in New York."

