SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nav , the leading financial health platform for small businesses, announces today the appointment of Neha Komma as VP of Product. In her position, Komma will be defining and driving product strategy to support Nav's overall business as they grow their customer base and cement their position as the only financial health app combining cash flow tools, access to credit report information, and financing options to help small business owners understand what they may qualify for before they apply.

Nav Experienced Fintech Leader Neha Komma to Join Nav as Vice President of Product

Komma has spent the last decade building products and experiences that scale to serve millions of people in their daily lives. Prior to Nav, she was at Robinhood where she served as product lead and board member of Robinhood Crypto. Before her time at Robinhood, she worked in the product and growth teams at Coinbase, Airbnb and Facebook.

The hire comes on the heels of explosive growth in 2022 for Nav, having increased its user base to over 1.7 million small businesses and grown its employee count by more than 50% in the last year. The growth has included three key executive hires: head of data science and engineering Michelle Davis from FICO and Acorns, VP of engineering Gian Perrone from Square and now Komma.

"We are thrilled to welcome Neha to Nav," says Greg Ott, CEO of Nav. "Her ability to combine extensive experience in innovative financial services with deep customer-backed insights and empathy for customers will be a huge asset to our team and the small businesses we serve. There were 10 million new applications for small businesses in the last year alone. It's more important than ever to create products for small businesses that lead to easier access to capital."

Komma is inspired by Nav's mission and is thrilled to be joining their team.

"I have grown up watching family members with small businesses struggle to keep things afloat. Providing financial access to a traditionally underserved market that forms the backbone to the American economy is a compelling mission and is what brought me to Nav," says Komma.

Komma is based in Mountain View, California. Nav is fully distributed with Event Spaces in Salt Lake City, San Mateo and Philadelphia.

Contact:

Gabrielle Boyd

Pink Shark PR

[email protected]

About Nav

Nav is the leading financial health platform for small businesses. By using real business data and proprietary scoring, Nav gives small business owners transparency in finding the right loan, credit card, banking and other business service options. Nav's unique financial health platform shows cash flow and credit insights alongside suggested financing options, and is the only place small business owners can see what financing they may qualify for before they apply. Nav's platform seamlessly integrates within other software and websites, making it the leading embedded finance solution for SMBs.

SOURCE Nav