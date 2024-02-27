Nav and Gusto Join Forces to Tackle Cash Flow Challenges for Small Businesses

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nav , the leading financial health platform for small businesses, announced a partnership with Gusto , which provides an integrated, all-in-one platform that automates and simplifies payroll, benefits, and HR.

Nav's platform combines powerful and personalized financial health insights with the largest network of financial providers, helping more than 2 million businesses improve borrowing power and get access to the capital they need to thrive. Gusto serves more than 300,000 businesses nationwide by helping them create incredible workplaces, while processing tens of billions of dollars of payroll each year and providing employee benefits like health insurance and 401(k) plans.

Small businesses play a vital role in the economy, but they often struggle with securing and managing the funding they need to accelerate their growth. In fact, 54% of small businesses say that uneven cashflow is their biggest financial challenge, according to the Federal Reserve's 2023 report on Employer Firms.

Managing, predicting and preparing for money-ins and outs can be a constant struggle. Gusto and Nav are working together to bring solutions to small businesses' biggest cash flow woes, including finding available funding, improving the stability of their cash flow, and better managing their expenses.

Through this partnership, Gusto customers will be able to build business credit and access Nav's network of more than 160 different financing options, including loans, credit cards, banking, and other business service options. In addition, they will be able to tap into Nav's financial health platform, showing them cash flow and credit insights alongside suggested financing options.

"Nav's platform makes the path to funding less opaque and limits exposure to painful rejections and predatory lending. Small businesses need to have a transparent view into what options are available to them," says Walt Levengood, VP of Revenue at Nav. "Our partnership with Gusto helps small businesses to have more control of their capital and to better manage their costs."

"At Gusto, our mission is to help small and mid-sized businesses take care of their teams, while accelerating their growth. But these businesses can't grow without having a full picture of their finances and the funding options available to them," says Sonya Jamula, Head of Partnerships at Gusto. "That's why we're excited to join forces with Nav to bring them a broader range of options for funding and financial services – and to help more small and mid-sized businesses succeed."

