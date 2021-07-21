Experienced First-Chair Insurance Litigator Miranda H. Turner Joins Crowell & Moring

Turner brings over a decade of experience representing major insurance companies and other corporate clients in insurance coverage and general commercial litigation in various jurisdictions across the country. She will play a key role in counseling insurers and reinsurers with respect to litigation trends and emerging risks such as COVID-19, drones and autonomous vehicles, privacy and cyber liability, global warming and climate change, the internet of things, and utilization of blockchain.

"We are delighted to welcome Miranda to the firm, as her addition builds on Crowell & Moring's capabilities for handling complex litigation and adds valuable depth to our insurance bench," said Philip T. Inglima, chair of Crowell & Moring. "Her arrival comes at a critical time for insurers, when their business operations are confronting the impact of many emerging issues, particularly those related to the digital transformation, COVID-19, and ESG."

Turner's experience includes notable work with environmental risks, ranging from disputes over insurance for Superfund cleanup to mitigating clients' liability for historical pollution. She will draw on this experience to counsel insurers and reinsurers as they identify and develop approaches to environmental, social, and governance risk factors, and their potential impact on everything from insurance product offerings to internal operations to investment portfolios. Crowell & Moring established a dedicated global ESG Advisory Team earlier this year.

"Miranda brings litigation prowess and substantial insurance industry experience. Her first-chair capabilities strengthen our strong coverage bench," said Laura Foggan, chair of Crowell & Moring's Insurance/Reinsurance Group. "I am confident that Miranda will play a key role in the future of our insurance/reinsurance practice as we help clients navigate their most pressing needs."

Turner earned her law degree from the University of Virginia School of Law, and her undergraduate degree from Brown University. She served as a clerk for the Honorable Beverly B. Martin in the Northern District of Georgia. Turner joins the firm from Shipman & Goodwin LLP.

"I am excited to join Crowell & Moring's insurance and reinsurance practice and work with the firm's multi-disciplinary teams to meet clients' strategic and legal needs," Turner said. "I look forward to harnessing the firm's platform to serve new and existing clients in a range of insurance matters, particularly in emerging areas."

