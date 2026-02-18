Experienced Health Care Attorney Terra Parten Joins Williams Mullen

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Williams Mullen is pleased to announce that Terra R. Parten has joined the firm's Health Care Section, one of the largest health care practices in Virginia. Williams Mullen's health care practice advises hospitals, hospital systems, academic medical centers, physician groups, long-term care providers, behavioral health providers, payors and a broad range of others in the health care marketplace. Parten will be based in the firm's Richmond office.

Parten previously served as senior counsel at The Johns Hopkins Health System Corporation and brings more than a decade of private practice experience. She helps health care clients achieve their strategic initiatives through various commercial and business transactions and operational contracts and has significant experience advising on arrangements between health care clients and their referral sources, including structuring arrangements to comply with the Federal Anti-Kickback Statute (AKS) and the Stark Law.

"Terra's in-depth understanding of and practical approach to complex health care regulatory and day-to-day operational matters, as well as transactions, will enhance our ability to serve clients – we are very excited to have her join our team," said Jennifer Ligon, chair of Williams Mullen's Health Care Section.

She has been recognized for her work in health care law by Chambers USA and has been listed in The Best Lawyers in America® for Health Care and Corporate Law.

Parten earned her Juris Doctor degree from The University of Oklahoma College of Law and her Bachelor of Arts degree from The University of Kansas.

Parten is licensed only in Oklahoma. Not admitted to practice in Virginia.

