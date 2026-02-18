O'Toole Secures Conditional Pardon in Second Clemency Victory

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brendan D. O'Toole, a litigation partner at Williams Mullen, has secured a Conditional Pardon for his pro bono client, Jerry L. James, resulting in his release from prison after more than two decades of incarceration.

Jerry James was sentenced to 38 years of active prison time and after serving 26 years of his sentence, was released on Jan. 16, 2026, pursuant to a Conditional Pardon granted by Gov. Glenn A. Youngkin.

This marks the second time O'Toole has successfully obtained a Conditional Pardon for an incarcerated client. In 2022, he secured a Conditional Pardon for Sincere Allah—an uncommon outcome in Virginia.

"Helping Sincere and Jerry earn their freedom has been the most meaningful work of my career," said O'Toole. "Jerry spent more than two decades transforming his life through every available program, learning trades, and holding onto hope. He earned this second chance through hard work, accountability, and faith. I'm grateful to Governor Youngkin for recognizing Jerry's rehabilitation and his readiness to contribute positively to the Commonwealth."

Jerry James' petition for clemency was supported by a documented record of rehabilitation and accountability during his incarceration. He accepted responsibility for his actions, remained infraction-free while in custody and completed every program available to him through the Virginia Department of Corrections. Jerry James also served as a mentor to fellow incarcerated individuals.

O'Toole notes that he takes on only one pardon effort at a time due to the emotional and practical demands of clemency advocacy, which often spans several years. That commitment has had a profound impact on the clients he represents.

"He definitely has a heart for people," said Jerry James. "I truly appreciate the heart that he had for me, because it gave me the hope to keep going."

Jerry James' wife, Paulettra James, also worked closely with O'Toole, playing an active role in advocating for her husband's release. Reflecting on their experience, she emphasized both the personal impact and the broader need for pro bono representation. "We're just one of many families who have benefited from someone who, as my husband says, truly has a heart for people," said Paulettra James. "There are so many others who could use that same help."

O'Toole echoed that sentiment stating, "There are many more people like Jerry and Sincere who cannot find counsel. To play even a small role in changing someone's life is something I can't fully put it into words."

O'Toole's efforts were supported by Charles E. "Chuck" James, Jr., a partner in the Litigation Section and Karoline M. Barbie, a legal administrative assistant at Williams Mullen.

