Experienced, Innovative Leader Joins Executive Team at VIA

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roderick "Rod" Sanchez, AICP, has been named Senior Vice President of Planning and Development at VIA Metropolitan Transit and will oversee and direct all aspects of VIA's planning and capital expansion program, including high-capacity transit projects and other capital investments, such as the Advanced Rapid Transit (A.R.T.) Green and Silver Lines that are part of the Keep San Antonio Moving plan approved by San Antonio voters in 2020.

Rod Sanchez Named Senior VP of Planning and Development at VIA Metropolitan Transit.

A San Antonio native and St. Mary's University and Trinity University graduate with extensive experience in the public sector, Sanchez brings more than three decades of experience to VIA.

Prior to joining VIA, Sanchez served as Assistant City Manager for the City of San Antonio, a position he held since February 2017. There, he oversaw more than 1,700 employees and managed an annual operating budget of $830 million. Sanchez's role included oversight of the City's Development Services, Public Works, Building and Equipment Services, Planning, and Transportation departments. Prior to being appointed assistant city manager, he served as the Building Official for the City of San Antonio and Director of the Development Services Department.

"Rod brings a broad base of knowledge and proven expertise to VIA, where he will oversee our transit service and strategic planning, real estate, and engineering, construction, and development departments," VIA President/CEO Jeffrey C. Arndt said. "He is an effective and innovative leader with a proven record of strategic planning, service planning and capital construction experience."

Sanchez is active in various professional and community organizations, including the American Institute of Certified Planners, American Planning Association, International Code Council, Certified Building Official and St. Mary's Alumni Association.

About VIA

VIA provides safe, reliable transportation options that put opportunity within reach for millions of passengers annually. VIA began operation in 1978 and today serves 14 member cities and the unincorporated areas of Bexar County, operating seven days a week on 77 routes, with complementing VIAtrans paratransit service and VIA Link on-demand options. VIA's family of services help connect our community, support economic vitality, and enhance quality of life throughout the region. In 2020, voters approved funding for VIA's Keep SA Moving plan, in support of projects designed for a modern mass transit system in San Antonio and Bexar County.

