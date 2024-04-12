VIA Makes Key Hire for C-Suite Position

John Clamp named Chief Administration Officer for transit agency

SAN ANTONIO, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VIA Metropolitan Transit has named John G. Clamp Chief Administration Officer (CAO), a position created to help support and direct VIA's Fiscal, Procurement, Technology/Innovation and Human Resources divisions.

A San Antonio native and graduate of the University of Texas at San Antonio and Texas A&M University, Clamp brings to VIA some 36 years of extensive experience in the non-profit, public service, and corporate sectors.

The CAO will oversee short- and long-term operational impacts of four divisions while also managing VIA resources and capital assets.

Prior to joining VIA, Clamp served as senior vice president of finance and administration at The DoSeum, chief financial officer for the Alamo Area Council of Governments, executive director of the San Antonio Hotel and Lodging Association, District 10 City Council member, president, and chief operating officer of Landmark Companies. He also held several leadership positions at USAA.

"Mr. Clamp is a strategic leader with a trajectory of valuable experience in financial management, government relations operations, and public service that will be foundational to success as he builds out this new position," VIA President/CEO Jeffrey C. Arndt said.

Clamp is active in various professional organizations, including the Texas and local Society of Certified Public Accountants, and the national, state and local Associations of Realtors. Additionally, he served from 2013 to 2016 as chairman of the Alamo Regional Mobility Authority, an independent governmental agency created by the Texas Transportation Commission and Bexar County in 2003 to accelerate construction of needed transportation projects in Bexar County.

He is a CPA, a licensed real estate broker, and currently serves as vice president of the District 10 Neighborhood Alliance.

About VIA Metropolitan Transit

VIA provides safe, reliable transportation options that put opportunity within reach for millions of passengers each year. VIA began operation in 1978 and today serves 14 member cities and the unincorporated areas of Bexar County, operating seven days a week on 77 routes, with complementing VIAtrans paratransit service and VIA Link on-demand options. VIA services help connect our community, support economic vitality, and enhance quality of life throughout the region. In 2020, voters approved funding for VIA's Keep SA Moving plan, in support of projects designed for a modern mass transit system in San Antonio and Bexar County.

