Experienced Litigator and Strategist Andrew Pruitt Joins Crowell & Moring

Pruitt is based in the firm's Washington, D.C. office and will focus on defending Fortune 500 clients in high-stakes litigation and enforcement matters in federal and state courts across the country. He has extensive experience devising and executing nationwide defense strategies for multibillion dollar, precedent-setting disputes. As a skilled litigator and trial advocate, Pruitt has handled over 100 depositions and trial examinations. Pruitt joins the firm from Kirkland & Ellis, where he was a partner.

"We are thrilled to welcome Andrew to the firm. He is a seasoned litigator who brings first-chair trial experience, as well as an impressive track record guiding clients through critical phases of complex litigation," said Philip T. Inglima, chair of Crowell & Moring. "His experience handling high-stakes matters and successfully working with expert witnesses will be of great value to our clients."

Over the course of his career, Pruitt has represented clients in high-profile and groundbreaking litigation matters, including BP in multidistrict and related civil litigation arising from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico; the State of Georgia in a rare "original jurisdiction" dispute with Florida in the U.S. Supreme Court over water rights; and Tronox in antitrust proceedings brought by the FTC regarding Tronox's global acquisition of Cristal.

"Andrew is recognized as a 'go-to' attorney for expert deposition and trial examinations," said Mark Klapow, co-chair of Crowell & Moring's Litigation Group. "He has earned a reputation for crafting winning strategies for clients facing highly technical commercial disputes based on scientific issues."

In addition to his trial experience, Pruitt brings an active pro bono practice to the firm, including representing numerous political refugees seeking asylum in the United States from Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America.

"I am excited to join a firm with a deep commitment to its clients and a strong collaborative culture," Pruitt said. "I look forward to contributing to the growth of the firm's complex litigation and trial practices."

Pruitt earned his law degree from George Washington University Law School.

