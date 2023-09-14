Experienced NJ Tax Controversy Attorney Joins Scarinci Hollenbeck

Scott H. Novak, An Experienced Tax Attorney, Joins Scarinci's Little Falls, NJ Office

LITTLE FALLS, N.J., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tax attorney Scott H. Novak has joined Scarinci Hollenbeck's Little Falls office as partner. Mr. Novak brings with him nearly thirty years of experience handling income, federal, state, foreign and employment tax issues on behalf of individuals and businesses in a broad range of industries.

"I am thrilled to bring my expertise over to the firm," stated Mr. Novak. "Scarinci Hollenbeck has a longstanding reputation of providing clients with exceptional service, which aligns with my professional philosophy of offering top-notch legal services without exception. I look forward to growing with the firm and my continued collaboration with its many talented attorneys," he continued.

Scott's diverse career has provided him with an unusual combination of expertise, compassion, direct business experience and negotiating skills that uniquely positions him to understand all facets of individuals' and companies' issues to provide the holistic and practical advice and solutions needed for today's complex and often confusing tax laws. His decades of experience have enabled him to manage virtually all tax-involved matters ranging from non-filing issues to unreported accounts, sale of businesses and business assets, unpaid employment tax liabilities, state sales tax audits, and much more.

"Scott is an accountant's best friend," said Donald Scarinci, Managing Partner. "His extensive experience in tax controversy matters makes him a go-to for accountants whose clients need an attorney to deal with the IRS, and he also provides engaging, educational CPE courses that they love."

In addition to his legal practice, Scott has written numerous articles and provided many continuing education seminars for the legal, accounting and investment communities. He has also served as an adjunct professor at Fairleigh Dickinson University. In the coming months, Scott will be hosting monthly seminars for accountants covering a variety of topics involving tax law issues. The first event of the series is entitled "What's New in Tax Law that Impacts Your Clients Now," will be hosted at the firm's Little Falls office conference room center on October 19, 2023 from 6 PM - 9 PM. 3 CPE credits are available for attendees. Registration for this event will open in the coming weeks on www.sh-law.com.

About Scott H. Novak

Partner Scott H. Novak concentrates his practice on tax law, with a focus on tax controversy, trusts and estates, planning and transactional tax matters. He routinely handles a large variety of tax-involved matters including, but not limited to, non-filing issues, unreported accounts, sale of businesses and business assets, unpaid employment tax liabilities, state sales tax audits, settlements with the IRS and state tax authorities, delicate audits and tax issues, estate planning, special needs trusts, estate probate and administration and more.

Learn more about Mr. Novak's practice: www.scarincihollenbeck.com/attorneys/scott-h-novak

About Scarinci Hollenbeck

With a growing practice of more than 60 experienced attorneys, Scarinci Hollenbeck is a regional alternative to a National 250 law firm. With offices in New Jersey, New York City, and the District of Columbia, we serve the niche practice areas most often required by institutions, corporations, entities, and the people who own and control them.

More information on our firm's expertise and range of practice can be found on our website: www.sh-law.com .

SOURCE Scarinci Hollenbeck, LLC