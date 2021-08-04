Experienced Technology Transactions and Outsourcing Lawyer Sarvesh Mahajan Joins Crowell & Moring

With over 15 years of experience, Mahajan has represented leading providers of business process and IT services in all aspects of complex global outsourcing transactions, including responding to RFPs, negotiating contracts, and managing and implementing complex global IT outsourcing, cloud, and business transformation arrangements. He has been nationally recognized as a leading lawyer for outsourcing by Chambers USA , which notes, "Clients recommend Sarvesh Mahajan as 'a very good counselor and adviser,' offering praise for his 'creative and open-minded' approach."

One of the firm's strategic growth priorities is the continued expansion of its transactional capabilities. In April, the firm added 24 lawyers from the storied financial services firm Kibbe & Orbe. Mahajan's arrival coincides with that of partner Frederick D. "Rick" Hyman, a highly regarded restructuring and insolvency lawyer, who is also joining the Corporate Group in New York.

"Due to growing client needs in the area of technology transactions, including as a result of the pandemic and the increased integration of technology into all aspects of business, our practice has expanded significantly," said Philip T. Inglima, chair of Crowell & Moring. "Sarvesh's deep and demonstrated experience in the technology outsourcing space will be of great value to clients."

"It's exciting to see Crowell & Moring strengthen its corporate practice by bringing on such a talented lawyer as Sarvesh, a known and well-respected practitioner in the technology transactions and outsourcing arena," said Mike Cammarota, Managing Director – Senior Director of Legal Services, Global Transactions, at Accenture.

"The addition of Sarvesh comes at the perfect moment for the firm," said Glen G. McGorty, managing partner of Crowell & Moring's New York office. "Our New York office has seen significant growth in the Corporate Group, and Sarvesh strengthens our ability to support clients in IT, cloud, and business transformation contracts."

"Sarvesh bolsters Crowell & Moring's corporate offerings to industry-leading technology clients as well as the vast number of businesses embracing digital transformation, particularly those with multinational footprints," said Samuel E. Feigin, co-chair of the firm's Corporate Group. "With his addition, we will have a highly skilled and experienced attorney, dedicated full time to driving technology transactions. We expect Sarvesh to play a prominent role in the further growth of our firmwide technology practice."

Mahajan joins from Wiggin and Dana, where he was a partner in the firm's Outsourcing and Technology Practice Group. In addition, he served as the firm's Diversity Manager. Prior to that, Mahajan was counsel for a multinational information technology services company and the University System of Maryland. He was also an attorney-advisor in the U.S. Department of Commerce. Mahajan earned his law degree from George Washington University Law School and his bachelor's degree from the University of Pennsylvania.

"Crowell's people-focused culture really drew me to the firm, including seeing how much the firm values all that people bring both internally and externally," Mahajan said. "Pair that with a strong commitment to client service and the opportunity to expand my practice while complementing the firm's existing offerings, and you have a fabulous recipe for success."

About Crowell & Moring LLP

Crowell & Moring LLP is an international law firm with offices in the United States, Europe, MENA, and Asia that represents clients in litigation and arbitration, regulatory and policy, and transactional and corporate matters. The firm is internationally recognized for its representation of Fortune 500 companies in high-stakes litigation and government-facing matters, as well as its ongoing commitment to pro bono service and diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Media Contact:

An Pham

Senior Communications Manager

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Crowell & Moring LLP