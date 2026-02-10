Experiencing Grief This Valentine's Day? VITAS® Healthcare Launches Valentine Helpline in Florida

MIRAMAR, Fla., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Valentine's Day approaches, a time often associated with love and connection, many people experience heightened feelings of grief, loneliness or emotional strain after the loss of a loved one or while anticipating an impending loss. To support those navigating these complex emotions, VITAS Healthcare will host a Valentine Helpline on Saturday, Feb. 14, offering free, confidential grief support to Florida residents.

The VITAS Valentine Helpline will be open to Florida residents between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 14. Call 844.218.4827 or visit VITAS.com/ValentinesDay.

For nearly 50 years, VITAS has delivered compassionate hospice and palliative care to patients and their families, supporting them before and after the death of a loved one. The Valentine Helpline connects callers with trained bereavement specialists who understand how holidays can intensify grief and who can offer guidance, comfort and practical coping strategies.

"Valentine's Day can be especially difficult for people whose hearts are hurting," said Jason Cooper, national spiritual services lead for VITAS. "Grief has a way of showing up more loudly during moments meant for connection and celebration. The Valentine Helpline is a reminder that no one has to carry this pain alone. We are here to listen, to support and to walk alongside people wherever they are in their grief."

In addition to being the nation's leading provider of end-of-life care, VITAS is certified by the American Heart Association in hospice and palliative care, reflecting its expertise in caring for patients with advanced heart disease and supporting families through the emotional impact of cardiac illness. The heart-centered focus of Valentine's Day aligns with the physical and emotional realities many families face when living with serious heart conditions and loss.

Bereavement services available to VITAS patients and their families include:

Home visits from bereavement specialists, chaplains and trained volunteers

Bereavement telephone support

Grief support groups led by VITAS staff

Memorial services and memory bears

Quarterly newsletters and educational materials

Referrals to community grief therapists and support resources

Florida residents seeking grief support this Valentine's Day can call the VITAS Valentine Helpline at 844.218.4827, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 14, or visit VITAS.com/ValentinesDay.

For more information about VITAS hospice services and bereavement programs available throughout the year, visit VITAS.com.

About VITAS® Healthcare

VITAS Healthcare is the nation's leading provider of end-of-life care. For almost 50 years, VITAS (pronounced VEE-tahs) has delivered compassionate hospice and palliative care to seriously ill patients and their families. Headquartered in Miramar, Florida, the company operates 59 service areas across 15 states (Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin) and the District of Columbia.

VITAS cares for more than 22,000 patients daily, primarily wherever they call home, as well as in its inpatient hospice settings and through partnerships with hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living communities. With a team of nearly 12,000 employees, VITAS was named a 2025 Top Workplace in Healthcare. Visit www.vitas.com.

