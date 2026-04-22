VITAS® Healthcare Breaks Ground on New Inpatient Hospice Center in Port St. Lucie's Tradition Community

The 14,000-square-foot VITAS inpatient hospice center will open in 2027 and serve 500+ patients annually. Post this

Located in the Tradition community, the center will be the first freestanding inpatient hospice facility in the city and VITAS' first inpatient unit serving the Treasure Coast region. The 12-bed facility is expected to serve more than 500 patients each year.

"Florida's growth means more families are facing serious illness and the need for hospice care," said Patty Husted, executive vice president at VITAS Healthcare. "Our responsibility is to meet that need with compassion, clinical excellence and timely access to the right level of care. This inpatient center allows us to do exactly that, bringing comfort and dignity to patients when they need it most, close to home."

Designed with comfort in mind, the inpatient hospice center will feature private patient rooms and spaces created to support dignity and connection for both patients and their loved ones.

VITAS marked the milestone with a ceremonial groundbreaking on April 21 at Tradition Town Hall. Among the notable attendees were Rep. Dana Trabulsy, representatives from the St. Lucie County Chamber of Commerce, Chamberlain University and South University, and other local healthcare and community leaders.

The project represents continued investment in the Treasure Coast community, bringing new jobs and expanding access to specialized end-of-life care. VITAS began serving patients in the region in 2019 and continues to grow its presence to meet increasing demand.

Founded in South Florida nearly 50 years ago, VITAS is the nation's leading provider of hospice and palliative care and the most available and most chosen hospice provider in Florida. Today, VITAS serves patients wherever they call home, including private residences, assisted living communities, nursing homes and inpatient settings. The new Port St. Lucie center will join more than 30 VITAS inpatient hospice facilities nationwide.

With adults age 65 and older now representing approximately 22% of Florida's population, the need for timely, compassionate hospice care continues to rise. The Port St. Lucie inpatient hospice center reflects VITAS' ongoing commitment to expanding access to care when and where it is needed most.

Families and healthcare professionals can learn more about hospice eligibility and submit hospice referrals by visiting VITAS.com. Job seekers can explore open positions at the nationally recognized Top Workplace by visiting careers.vitas.com.

About VITAS® Healthcare

VITAS Healthcare is the nation's leading provider of end-of-life care. For almost 50 years, VITAS (pronounced VEE-tahs) has delivered compassionate hospice and palliative care to seriously ill patients and their families. Headquartered in Miramar, Florida, the company operates 59 service areas across 15 states (Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin) and the District of Columbia.

VITAS cares for more than 23,000 patients daily, primarily wherever they call home, as well as in its inpatient hospice settings and through partnerships with hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living communities. With a team of nearly 12,000 employees, VITAS was named a 2025 Top Workplace in Healthcare. Visit www.vitas.com.

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SOURCE VITAS Healthcare