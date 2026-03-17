Experis Launches AI Services Suite, Partnering with SoundHound AI to Help Enterprises Put Humans and Agents to Work Together

The announcement marks a strategic expansion for Experis: from technology talent and workforce solutions into the active design, deployment, and management of the AI agents that are reshaping how work gets done. EXCELERATE AI is built on a simple but powerful premise — that the future of enterprise operations isn't humans or agents; it's humans and agents working side by side. And making that future real requires more than software. It requires the domain expertise, engineering capability, change management discipline, and talent strategy that Experis brings to help organizations deploy AI responsibly, scale it across the enterprise, and translate innovation into measurable business outcomes.

By pairing Experis's consulting depth and implementation track record with SoundHound AI's agentic AI and Autonomics platforms, technology already trusted by world-class enterprises across healthcare, financial services, automotive, and more, EXCELERATE AI gives organizations a clear path from AI investment to measurable business outcomes.

This collaboration will extend across industries served by Experis in the United States, beginning with healthcare, financial services, and retail. The partnership enables organizations to modernize service delivery across contact centers and IT service desks as part of a broader evolution toward AI-enabled service models that deliver faster, more scalable support. By combining SoundHound AI's advanced conversational AI with Experis' deep expertise in talent, engineering, and enterprise transformation, organizations can accelerate time-to-value, drive meaningful efficiencies, and reduce operating costs while improving service quality. Delivery will be led by Experis experts who bring deep domain knowledge and a proven track record supporting complex, enterprise-scale environments. Together, Experis and SoundHound AI will help organizations improve responsiveness, alleviate operational strain on service teams, and create more resilient, intelligent service operations that enhance both customer and employee experiences.

"Organizations everywhere are investing heavily in AI, but the real challenge isn't the technology itself; it's turning that investment into real business outcomes. This is about bringing human expertise together with agentic solutions and piloting new ways of getting work done with our clients. That's 'Humans First, Digital Always' in action. AI transformation is just as much about people, skills, and operating models as it is about platforms, and that's where Experis is uniquely positioned to help," said Kye Mitchell, President of Experis U.S. "Through our partnership with SoundHound AI and the launch of EXCELERATE AI, we're bringing together powerful agentic AI capabilities with the deep technical expertise, consulting strength, and talent solutions clients need to actually operationalize AI. When organizations get that combination right, they move faster, innovate more effectively, and there's more room for their people to grow alongside the business."

As the conversational AI technology partner within the EXCELERATE AI portfolio, SoundHound AI's technologies will serve as key enablers within Experis' broader AI agent services framework, helping enterprises achieve faster time-to-value through disciplined AI activation, implementation, and scale.

"Enterprises are eager to move beyond experimentation and deploy AI solutions that deliver measurable impact," Keyvan Mohajer, Co-Founder and CEO of SoundHound AI, said. "By partnering with Experis, we're combining their deep consulting and implementation expertise with our leading-edge technology to help organizations deploy enterprise-grade agentic AI to drive real operational value."

SoundHound AI's technology supports a range of enterprise use cases, including conversational AI applications that can manage complex multi-step requests through voice or text, as well as its Autonomics platform, which enables organizations to automate IT operations, diagnose issues, and resolve problems faster through AI-driven automation.

ABOUT EXPERIS

Experis®, a global leader in technology services, provides the experience and expertise to shorten the distance between innovation and business impact in a digital world. Experis is guided by the principle that only human ingenuity can unlock the true potential of advanced technologies like AI. For clients, Experis offers the right mix of talent and technology to accelerate progress and deliver real-world results. For individuals, Experis has the insight, size, and scale to help tech professionals expand their skills, increase their value, and find the right opportunities. By matching talent to technology in transformative ways, Experis creates brighter futures for everyone. Experis is part of the ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN) family of brands, which also includes Manpower and Talent Solutions.

For more information, visit www.experis.com, or follow us on LinkedIn.

ABOUT SOUNDHOUND AI

SoundHound AI, a global leader in voice and conversational AI, delivers solutions that allow businesses to offer superior experiences to their customers. Built on proprietary technology, SoundHound's voice AI delivers best-in-class speed and accuracy in numerous languages to product creators and service providers across retail, financial services, healthcare, automotive, telecom, smart devices, and restaurants. The company's groundbreaking AI-driven products include Smart Answering, Smart Ordering, Dynamic Drive-Thru, and the Amelia Platform, which powers AI Agents for enterprise. In addition, SoundHound's Agentic AI for Automotive and Autonomics, a category-leading operations platform that automates IT processes, have enabled SoundHound to power millions of products and services, and process billions of interactions each year for world-class businesses.

SOURCE ManpowerGroup