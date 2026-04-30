ManpowerGroup Announces Sale of Jefferson Wells U.S. to Sikich

MILWAUKEE, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) today announced the sale of its Jefferson Wells U.S. business to Sikich for a transaction value of $100 million.

Across the U.S., Jefferson Wells delivers solutions in risk & compliance, finance & accounting, and tax – across a diverse range of industries, including to public and highly regulated companies – through project consulting, integrated resourcing and executive search. In 2025 Jefferson Wells U.S. revenues were $76 million.

"This transaction is a great outcome for our clients and shareholders as we continue to refine the portfolio to prioritize investments as part of our ongoing transformation," Jonas Prising, ManpowerGroup Chair & CEO, said. "As we move forward, we are focused on our core business—growing our Manpower, Experis, and Talent Solutions brands, while continuing to connect people to sustainable work and support clients in building the skilled workforces they need to succeed."

The transaction closed on April 30th, 2026, and will result in a gain on sale to be recognized by ManpowerGroup in the second quarter. ManpowerGroup will receive net cash proceeds at closing of approximately $88 million after working capital and other items. ManpowerGroup plans to use transaction proceeds to strengthen its balance sheet as it continues to invest for sustainable long-term growth.

Sikich is a professional services firm offering consulting, technology and compliance to the public and private sectors.

"This acquisition enhances existing capabilities across our business, including deep expertise in risk and compliance, finance and accounting, and tax, making Jefferson Wells an ideal fit as we continue to scale," said Sikich Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Christopher Geier. "Both teams share a conviction of a people first culture and the belief that clients deserve practical, actionable solutions delivered at the highest level of quality."

ABOUT MANPOWERGROUP

ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing, and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands – Manpower, Experis, and Talent Solutions – creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across more than 70 countries and territories and has done so for more than 75 years. We are recognized consistently for our diversity – as a best place to work for Women, Inclusion, Equality, and Disability, and in 2026 ManpowerGroup was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 17th time – all confirming our position as the brand of choice for in-demand talent.

For more information, visit www.manpowergroup.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook , and Bluesky.

SOURCE ManpowerGroup