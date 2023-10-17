Experis Repeats as a Leader and a Star Performer in Latest Everest Group IT Staffing Report

News provided by

ManpowerGroup

17 Oct, 2023, 10:01 ET

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Experis®, the global leader in IT professional resourcing and services and part of the ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) family of brands, has been named a Leader and a Star Performer in Everest Group's U.S. IT Contingent Staffing Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2023.

The report recognizes Experis for its leading capabilities in the IT staffing and project services space. In addition, it highlights Experis' proprietary AI-enabled tools to chart personalized career paths and recommend learning and skilling opportunities.

Continue Reading
US Contingent Talent and Strategic Solutions 2023 – Leader
US Contingent Talent and Strategic Solutions 2023 – Leader
US Contingent Talent and Strategic Solutions 2023 - Star Performer
US Contingent Talent and Strategic Solutions 2023 - Star Performer

"Clients today have complex needs and are looking for the right blend of tech and talent to ensure quality delivery of IT project services," said Ger Doyle, Senior Vice President, Experis. "We are delighted to be recognized by Everest Group for the second year in a row as a Leader and a Star Performer for our outcome-based expertise across our key practice areas and for our powerful combination of digital talent and solutions to drive business performance."

Experis continues to make significant investments to strengthen its capabilities and is keeping an emphasis on associate experience and redeployment.

These include:

  • Developed capabilities to source talent for application services, infrastructure services, data services, automation services, and next-generation technologies.
  • Continued investments and strong emphasis on associate upskilling/reskilling and career coaching to enhance the candidate/consultant experience with programs like Experis Academy that bolster talent pipelines.
  • Implemented offshore delivery model to leverage its global presence and on-ground presence across five continents, providing robust capabilities for project and managed services and staff augmentation.

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Assessment is an annual evaluation of contingent staffing providers' market success and delivery capability. This year's U.S. assessment reviews the ability of 28 companies to deliver services successfully through the dimensions of vision and strategy, scope of services offered, innovation and investments, and delivery footprint. The companies are then segmented into Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants based on the Everest Group's comprehensive evaluation.

"Experis stands as both a Leader and a Star Performer on Everest Group's U.S. IT Contingent Talent and Strategic Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023. With a skills portfolio that extends beyond the traditional IT landscape, encompassing domains such as automation services and emerging technologies, and distinctive focus on specialized managed services, it has strengthened its market impact and capabilities in contingent talent and strategic solutions market. Its initiatives such as Experis Academy, and the transformative Hire-Train-Deploy models stand out as significant differentiators in the market." Priyanka Mitra, Vice President, Everest Group said.

The title of a Star Performer is awarded to IT staffing firms with the maximum number of top-quartile performance improvements across these evaluation parameters and at least one area of top-quartile improvement performance in both market success and capability advancement.

ABOUT EXPERIS
Experis ®is the global leader in professional resourcing and project-based solutions. Experis accelerates organizations' growth by attracting, assessing, and placing specialized expertise in IT to deliver in-demand talent for mission-critical positions and projects, enhancing the competitiveness of the organizations and people we serve. Experis is part of the ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN) family of companies, which also includes Manpower and Talent Solutions.

For more information, visit www.experis.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

SOURCE ManpowerGroup

Also from this source

ManpowerGroup, MMAC, and Milwaukee Bucks Partner to Empower Milwaukee's Youth on ManpowerGroup's 75th Anniversary

ManpowerGroup, MMAC, and Milwaukee Bucks Partner to Empower Milwaukee's Youth on ManpowerGroup's 75th Anniversary

With ManpowerGroup's (NYSE: MAN) 75th anniversary approaching, the global workforce solutions leader is marking the milestone by giving back to the...
ManpowerGroup and the InnoEnergy Skills Institute Partner to Upskill Thousands of People for Green Jobs by 2025

ManpowerGroup and the InnoEnergy Skills Institute Partner to Upskill Thousands of People for Green Jobs by 2025

The green transition will drive demand for millions of new roles in renewable energy, electrification, battery technology, hydrogen and more....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Awards

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.