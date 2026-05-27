Experis Unveils Global Brand Refresh Centered on "Human Ingenuity"

Anchored in the idea that it takes Human Ingenuity to unlock the power of technology, the refreshed identity brings this positioning to life with a more confident, contemporary, and human-centered expression of the Experis brand. The core logo has been refined rather than reinvented, preserving brand equity while signaling a clear step forward. The evolution also reinforces Experis' new descriptor, A Global Leader in Technology Services, marking a deliberate shift from IT staffing provider to technology services leader.

The timing is deliberate. Organizations everywhere are investing heavily in AI and digital transformation, and the technology alone is not delivering the outcomes they need. What's missing is the human expertise to make it work.

"That gap is exactly where Experis lives," said Kye Mitchell, President, Experis U.S. "Every client we work with is trying to close the distance between the technology they've invested in and the outcomes they need. We close that gap, with the right talent, the right services, and the right expertise. That's 'Human Ingenuity' in practice."

"The technology market is moving faster than at any point in our history, and the organizations that win will be those that can marry technical infrastructure with human capability at a global scale," Experis Europe Brand Leader James Hallahan said. "That is exactly what Experis is built to do. This brand refresh gives us clarity, clearer language for what we do, a sharper position in a crowded market, and a brand that finally reflects the work we have been doing every day."

For clients, Human Ingenuity comes to life through Experis' enterprise AI services suite, which helps organizations move from AI experimentation to enterprise execution through specialized AI talent, governance-first delivery, and strategic technology partnerships. It is how Experis helps clients build and run AI solutions that produce real outcomes, not just pilots.

For technology professionals, Experis is introducing Say HI, the talent-facing expression of Human Ingenuity. Say HI is an invitation to bring skills, judgment, and ambition to organizations and challenges where they can make the greatest impact. It positions Experis as a career partner, not a transaction.

The refreshed brand launches globally today across Experis' digital and social channels. Rollout continues across all regional touchpoints throughout 2026.

ABOUT EXPERIS

Experis®, a global leader in technology services, provides the experience and expertise to shorten the distance between innovation and business impact in a digital world. Experis is guided by the principle that only Human Ingenuity can unlock the true potential of advanced technologies like AI. For clients, Experis offers the right mix of talent and technology to accelerate progress and deliver real-world results. For individuals, Experis has the insight, size, and scale to help tech professionals expand their skills, increase their value, and find the right opportunities. By matching talent to technology in transformative ways, Experis creates brighter futures for everyone. Experis is part of the ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN) family of brands, which also includes Manpower and Talent Solutions.

For more information, visit www.experis.com, or follow us on LinkedIn.

ABOUT MANPOWERGROUP

ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing, and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands – Manpower, Experis, and Talent Solutions – creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across more than 70 countries and territories and has done so for more than 75 years. We are recognized consistently as a best place to work for Women, Inclusion, Equality, and Disability, and in 2026 ManpowerGroup was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 17th time; all confirming our position as the brand of choice for in-demand talent.

For more information, visit www.manpowergroup.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook , and Bluesky.

SOURCE ManpowerGroup