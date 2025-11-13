Experity and Amazon Pharmacy Collaborate to Bring Patients Fast, Convenient Delivery of Prescriptions After Urgent Care Visits

Through this collaboration, Experity's Urgent Care Partner Ecosystem will expand access to fast treatment and medication price transparency, while adding same-day delivery to patients' doors.

CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Experity, the leading on-demand healthcare solution provider serving 22 of the 25 largest enterprise urgent care organizations in the U.S., today announced the expansion of its Partner Ecosystem with the addition of Amazon Pharmacy, a full-service digital pharmacy that delivers medications directly to patients' homes. This collaboration allows urgent care patients to place prescription orders during their medical appointment, automatically receive eligible manufacturer discounts, and have medications delivered quickly and conveniently, including same-day delivery in select locations.

"Collaborating with Amazon Pharmacy is a milestone moment, not just for Experity, but for the future of on-demand healthcare," said Adrian Agostini, Experity CRO. "This brings together two powerhouses redefining how care is delivered, and it's a tangible step in connecting retail-level convenience with clinical excellence."

According to a recent Journal of Urgent Care Medicine (JUCM)study of urgent care prescriptions, those that opted for same-day-visit dispensing had a much lower rate of prescription abandonment: 2% abandonment versus 23% when the prescription was filled at a community pharmacy.

"When patients choose delivery through Amazon Pharmacy, we're removing one of the biggest barriers to starting treatment, which is sheer access," said Andrea Giamalva, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Experity. "Fifteen percent of urgent care call volume is pharmacy-related, often requiring clinic staff to troubleshoot medication availability options for patients, resend prescriptions, or switch pharmacies altogether. All of which consume valuable time and create unnecessary friction for the patient and delay disease treatment."

By the end of 2025, nearly half of U.S. customers are expected to have same-day delivery options with Amazon Pharmacy, and Amazon Prime members are eligible for free two-day delivery of their medications. Urgent care patients can skip long lines and get prescriptions delivered in discreet packaging, with real-time delivery updates along the way.

"We've built a transparent, customer-obsessed pharmacy experience that eliminates unnecessary wait times and gives customers clear visibility into prescription costs before they buy, and makes it simple to start treatment," said Tanvi Patel, VP & GM, Amazon Pharmacy. "By integrating Amazon Pharmacy into Experity's Urgent Care Partner Ecosystem, we're reducing delays and friction between diagnosis and first dose, fundamentally transforming how quickly customers can begin their treatment and recovery journey."

For the urgent care industry, this collaboration is the first of its kind to offer patients Amazon's familiar retail shopping experience for their prescriptions and it will help improve medication access and health outcomes for years to come.

In addition to Amazon Pharmacy, Experity recently added Zocdoc to its Partner Ecosystem. Experity's partnership with Zocdoc helps urgent care clinics drive new patient acquisition by surfacing real-time availability to millions of patients searching for urgent care online.

With four official partners, and another wave of new partners to be announced in the first quarter of 2026, Experity's Partner Ecosystem is a community that is dedicated to pushing urgent care forward.

"Urgent care patients today don't separate healthcare from the rest of their lives," said Kevin Clarke, SVP of Strategic Business Development at Experity. "They expect it to be fast, convenient, and delivered on their terms. Amazon sets that standard in nearly every other category. We're bringing that same expectation to medicine, and we're strategically partnering with organizations that share that vision."

About Experity

Experity is the leading software and services provider for the U.S. urgent care market, delivering an AI-driven platform that includes electronic medical records, practice management, patient engagement, revenue cycle management/billing, teleradiology, and business intelligence. To support its core business, Experity also owns and operates Urgent Care Consultants and OnePACS, a prominent radiology picture archiving and communications system (PACS). Nearly 50% of urgent care centers nationwide rely on Experity's solutions to support their growth in the dynamic healthcare market. With a purpose to drive the patient-centered healthcare revolution, Experity empowers providers to deliver high-quality, high-velocity healthcare and meet the needs of today's patients. Backed by GTCR, Experity is committed to revolutionizing on-demand healthcare. For more information, visit experityhealth.com.

About Amazon Pharmacy

Amazon Pharmacy is a full-service pharmacy that brings prescription medications directly to customers' doors with free two-day delivery for Prime members and same-day delivery in eligible locations. The service offers 24/7 access to pharmacists, transparent pricing, and multiple ways to save. Amazon Pharmacy accepts most insurance plans, automatically applies eligible manufacturer-sponsored coupons, and offers additional savings options for Prime members through RxPass and Prime Rx. For those managing multiple daily medications, PillPack from Amazon Pharmacy sorts medications by date and time into convenient packets, then delivers them to customers' doors at no extra cost.

