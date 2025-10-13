Experity Takes a Significant Step Toward the Touchless EMR with AI Scribe

The first urgent care-ready conversational intelligence that

measures provider talk trends and patient signals

CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Experity, the leading on-demand healthcare solution provider serving 22 of the 25 largest enterprise urgent care organizations in the U.S., today announced that AI Scribe is now live across its urgent care clinics nationwide. Designed to enable deeper patient-provider interactions, AI Scribe identifies complex complaints described during the encounter, detects critical patient signals, and auto-populates directly into the patient chart via Experity's embedded ambient listening solution.

"Urgent care providers are under tremendous pressure to balance efficiency and throughput with patient experience," said Bobby Ghoshal, president and chief operating officer at Experity. "With AI Scribe, providers can give patients their undivided attention, while most of the documentation happens quickly, accurately, and consistently in the background."

AI Scribe transforms the provider experience by using ambient AI to capture patient visits and automatically create structured, EMR-integrated documentation. The clinical staff can focus on patients, not software. Accessible via tablet or phone, AI Scribe integrates seamlessly with the Experity EMR while operating independently.

In addition to saving providers hours of charting time outside of the patient visit, Experity's AI use case continues to advance the urgent care experience by introducing new clinical metrics that set a higher standard of excellence.

"AI Scribe is revolutionizing how providers engage with patients," said Andrea Giamalva, MD, chief medical officer at Experity. "Through metrics like talk-to-listen ratios and patient sentiment analysis, we can turn conversational data into actionable insight—driving stronger relationships and better care experiences across urgent care."

According to the Journal of the American Medical Association, physicians interrupt patients in less than 18 seconds on average. This highlights a key differentiator between high and low-performing urgent care clinicians: those who allow patients the space to speak are more likely to achieve better clinical outcomes.

"In this fast-paced world of urgent care, making it clear to patients that you're sitting down because you want to hear from them is essential," Cassandra Donnelly, DO, regional medical officer at WellStreet Urgent Care and president-elect of the Urgent Care Association (UCA) Board said. "Bringing awareness to providers that listening more is actually the most effective way to get through a patient visit expediently is the perfect balance we all need to strive to achieve."

With AI Scribe, providers can focus on patients, not software, and ultimately elevate the urgent care experience in the exam room: experityhealth.com.

About Experity

Experity is the leading software and services provider for the U.S. urgent care market, delivering an AI-driven platform that includes electronic medical records, practice management, patient engagement, revenue cycle management/billing, teleradiology, and business intelligence. To support its core business, Experity also owns and operates Urgent Care Consultants and OnePACS, a prominent radiology picture archiving and communications system (PACS). Nearly 50% of urgent care centers nationwide rely on Experity's solutions to support their growth in the dynamic healthcare market. With a purpose to drive the patient-centered healthcare revolution, Experity empowers providers to deliver high-quality, high-velocity healthcare and meet the needs of today's patients. Backed by GTCR, Experity is committed to revolutionizing on-demand healthcare. For more information, visit experityhealth.com.

Media Contact:

Mari Klotzbach, Experity

[email protected]

SOURCE Experity