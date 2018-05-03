Expersoft Awarded Best Front Office Solution at the WealthBriefing European Awards 2018

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/686012/Expersoft_Systems_Logo.jpg )



Showcasing 'best of breed' providers in the global private banking, wealth management and trusted advisor communities, the awards recognise companies, teams and individuals which the esteemed panel of judges deemed to have 'demonstrated innovation and excellence during 2017'. Specifically, in awarding Expersoft the Best Front Office Solution, the judges referenced Expersoft's "holistic software offering which covers all named functions and open view of the financial services world."

Philipp Bisang, CEO Expersoft, said: "We are honoured to have received this prestigious award. Our goal is always to provide the most innovative solutions for our customers - solutions that meet their needs for today and anticipate their needs for tomorrow. This award is a testament to our team's dedication and hard work and shows why so many financial service providers, large and small, use our financial services products."

ClearView Financial Media's CEO, and Publisher of WealthBriefing, Stephen Harris, was first to extend his congratulations to the winners: "The firms who triumphed in these awards are all worthy winners, and I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations. These awards were judged solely on the basis of entrants' submissions and their response to a number of specific questions, which had to be answered focusing on the client experience, not quantitative performance metrics...These awards recognise the very best operators in the private client industry, with 'independence', 'integrity' and 'genuine insight' the watchwords of the judging process - such that the awards truly reflect excellence in wealth management."

Expersoft Systems

Expersoft offers Portfolio & Wealth Management platform solutions and services for asset managers, banks, family offices and other financial services providers. With more than 200 employees, Expersoft serves more than 600 customers worldwide, headquartered in Steinhausen with regional offices in Luxembourg, Stuttgart, London, Dubai, Singapore, Hong Kong, Panama and São Paulo. http://www.expersoft.com

ClearView Financial Media Ltd

ClearView Financial Media, founded by CEO, Stephen Harris in 2004, provides high quality 'need to know' information for the discerning private client community. London-based, but with a truly global focus, ClearView publishes the WealthBriefing group of newswires, along with research reports and newsletters, while also running a pan-global thought-leadership events programme. http://www.clearviewpublishing.com

