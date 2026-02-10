Expert Advisory Firm Newport LLC Adds Fintech Entrepreneur and Technology Executive Tom Lytle to Growing Texas Partner Team

HOUSTON, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newport LLC, a national business advisory firm focused on helping owners and investors accelerate growth and reduce risk, today announced the admission of Tom Lytle as a Partner in the firm's Texas practice.

Lytle is a seasoned energy, manufacturing, and technology executive with more than 25 years of experience advising emerging growth and lower middle-market companies on strategic growth initiatives, artificial intelligence (AI), digital transformation, commercialization, and transactions. He brings a proven track record of driving operational results and enhancing enterprise value as a business builder, executive, and advisor to both commercial enterprises and early-stage startups.

"Tom Lytle is an important addition to our advisory team as we support clients entering their next stage of growth," said Kim Denney, Managing Director of Newport LLC's Texas practice. "Tom brings hands-on executive experience, a strong reputation, and deep market connections that will be extremely valuable to leaders of emerging growth companies. As an entrepreneur himself, Tom joins a growing group of Newport partners who help business owners grow, reduce risk, and fully realize the value of the companies they've worked so hard to build."

At Newport, Lytle will advise executive teams, boards of directors, and investor groups on corporate and business strategy, operational improvement, and access to resources that support sustainable growth. His focus includes high-potential funded startups, emerging growth companies with 20–100 employees, and lower middle-market companies with more than 100 employees. Lytle will serve clients locally, regionally, nationally, and internationally.

"I am thrilled to be part of the group of high-performing, experienced executives at Newport," said Tom Lytle. "Together, we provide practical, actionable guidance and on-point results that help organizations successfully navigate the path from startup to commercial success."

Prior to joining Newport, Lytle co-founded Rana Analytics LLC, a fintech consultancy where he continues to serve on the board. He previously served as Chief Information Officer at Strategic Materials, Inc., a private equity–backed recycling and manufacturing company, and led the $8 billion integration of Baker Hughes and GE Oil & Gas commercial software groups. He currently serves on the board of Amaanah, a Houston-based nonprofit, and is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.

About Newport LLC

Newport serves privately owned businesses with strategic insight and advisory services, helping CEOs manage with confidence and build enduring value. Founded in 2011, Newport matches business owners with the right Partners—all seasoned C-suite executives—based on each company's highest need for value acceleration and realization. This allows CEOs to work on their business, not in it.

Newport was recently awarded the Inc. Power Partner Award, recognizing firms that have exceptionally empowered their clients to start, run, and grow their businesses at every stage. With Partners spanning most industries, functional expertise, and states, Newport offers a senior, integrated team dedicated to strengthening businesses and preparing them for successful outcomes.

SOURCE Newport LLC