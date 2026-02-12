Newport LLC and GROW and SELL Advisors Advise on the Sale of Beauty4U, To Promise Holdings, Positioning the Company for Its Next Phase of Growth

WASHINGTON, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newport LLC ("Newport") and GROW and SELL Advisors ("GSA"), a division of Traversi & Company, LLC, are pleased to announce the successful sale of Beauty4U, a multi-location wig and beauty supply retail chain serving the Washington, DC metropolitan area, to an investor group led by Promise Holdings.

Founded in 2000, Beauty4U has long served the region's diverse and multicultural customer base with a curated assortment of beauty and personal care products. The transaction brings together a well-known local brand and a buyer with an established track record of operating and growing retail businesses in the same ethnic and specialty retail markets.

"After careful consideration, we believe this partnership with Promise Holdings is the right way to preserve what makes Beauty4U special while giving the business the resources, operational support, and growth platform it needs to reach its full potential." said Julius Seok and Gillian Seok on behalf of family.

David Traversi of GSA and Fred Fink of Newport LLC added, "We are proud of our work in guiding Beauty4U and its owners through the always-challenging process of preparing the business for sale, marketing it to financial and strategic investors, and bringing it to a successful close. With the operational strength of Promise Holdings, Beauty4U is well positioned for a strong next chapter."

Newport and GSA acted as exclusive joint advisors to the Seok family in this transaction.

About Newport LLC

Newport serves privately owned businesses with strategic insight and hands-on advisory support, helping CEOs manage with confidence and build enterprise value. Newport matches each client with seasoned C-suite executives who focus on value acceleration and value realization, allowing owners to work on their business rather than in it. Founded in 2011, Newport's Partners span a wide range of industries, functional expertise, and geographies, providing business owners with senior-level support at critical moments in their company's lifecycle.

About GROW and SELL Advisors

GROW and SELL Advisors is a wholly owned subsidiary of Traversi & Company, LLC (www.growandselladvisors.com). GSA represents sellers of lower middle market businesses on an exclusive basis across the United States, helping owners prepare for, market, and successfully complete strategic and financial transactions.

SOURCE Newport LLC