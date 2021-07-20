Expert Available to Comment on Potential COVID-19 Booster Shots, Global Vaccination Efforts

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard Reithinger, Ph.D., Vice President of Global Health at RTI International, a nonprofit research institute, is available for media interviews on global COVID-19 vaccination planning, vaccine disparities and whether a third dose or booster shot should be prioritized in the United States. Vaccine makers have announced plans to seek authorization for supplementary doses, yet many countries around the world still do not have vaccines available for all and their populations are at a greater risk of infection and disease.

Dr. Reithinger has participated in several media interviews throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to provide insight on global vaccine distribution planning and vaccine diplomacy. He can speak to the benefits and risks of prioritizing a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the US vs. ramping up vaccination efforts in other countries across the globe. Dr. Reithinger can also comment on the importance of working together with low-and-middle-income countries to rollout COVID-19 vaccines, while simultaneously prioritizing programs to eliminate other diseases.

Prior to his position at RTI, Dr. Reithinger worked for the US Agency for International Development (USAID) as the President's Malaria Initiative (PMI) Team Leader and Malaria Advisor in Ethiopia. He has been published widely on the topics of infectious disease prevention, control and surveillance.

To set up an interview with Dr. Reithinger contact [email protected]

SOURCE RTI International