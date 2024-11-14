Expert explores China for unknown reptiles

'Doctor Snake' from the US has discovered some 10 new species inside Hubei World Natural Heritage Site

A US Herpetologist's Journey: Uncovering the Unknown Reptiles of China

"Not venomous, it's Elaphe carinata," Kevin Messenger said to his companions with a smile, as a colorful king ratsnake sank its teeth into his left forearm.



The 42-year-old herpetologist from the United States, who is also a professor at the College of Life Sciences of Nanjing Forestry University, was conducting a field survey in the Shennongjia National Park in Hubei province.



"He's not attacking, he's defending. I attacked him," he said calmly, clutching in his left hand the snake, which was almost as long as the height of a grown man, while one of his companions wiped away the fresh blood trickling from the wound.



Such a scene is a regular occurrence in his daily work. Over the years, Messenger has conducted scientific research in various ecological reserves in China, earning the nickname "Doctor Snake" among his colleagues.



Messenger has been fascinated by snakes since childhood. His earliest memory of a snake was at the age of 3, when his father, an emergency vet, brought home a python.



"I remember looking in the back of the truck and seeing this massive snake, and falling in love with it," he recalled. "I just thought it was the coolest thing I'd ever seen."



In May 2006, while he was finishing his undergraduate degree at North Carolina State University, Messenger noticed an online job posting that offered the chance to do a survey of reptiles and amphibians in the unexplored mountain range of Shennongjia.



He applied for the job, which was provided by a Sino-US collaborative research program, and just five days after his graduation, he flew to China and embarked on a four-month exploration of Shennongjia. "It was like a dream come true. Hiking and getting into the woods to catch reptiles and amphibians. ... That is exactly doing what I love," he said.



Messenger's interest in China continued to grow in the following years, deciding to do field work in China for his PhD program.



In 2017, Messenger earned two PhDs, one from Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University and the other from Nanjing Forestry University. He then received a job offer in the US, but stayed in China to continue his research.

"One of the reasons why I wanted to continue my work in China is because the state of herpetology in China is still wide open," he said. "You can still go out to many many different places and find new species. And the natural history of many of these species we still don't have a full understanding of."



During a field survey, Messenger usually spends about one week at a field station, going out multiple times a day to find and identify the reptiles and amphibians, trying to get a complete picture of their distribution.



He photographs them, sometimes collects a specimen, and occasionally does genetic work to identify their species. Following the survey, he returns to the university or home base and documents all the recordings in a database. "It is very tiring, very hard and underappreciated. But it is also very enjoyable. Every single time I see a snake, I just get super excited," Messenger said.



Although he's been bitten by snakes countless times, he does not blame them, believing that the majority of snakes are gentle and kind, and that biting is a form of self-defense.



In May 2012, Messenger was bitten by a venomous snake — Protobothrops jerdonii, or Jerdon's pit viper — in Shennongjia, which left him unconscious for 30 to 40 minutes and his entire arm swollen.



He stayed in the hospital for two days, and it wasn't until the seventh day that he was able to use chopsticks or write with his right hand.



Shennongjia is a place that Messenger holds dear, having visited the area as many as 16 times. He has discovered roughly 10 new species within this UNESCO World Heritage Site and he is currently working on what's most likely a new species of toad.



"I've noticed more and more local people having an appreciation for the environment and wildlife and being more interested in doing whatever they can do to help," he said, adding that this has further motivated him to continue his work in Shennongjia.



In June, he was appointed by the Shennongjia National Park Administration as an external expert to conduct long-term field research in the area.



As part of his work, Messenger explores new areas outside of Shennongjia to study the local flora and fauna. If these areas meet the criteria for inclusion within the protective zone, new boundaries will be drawn accordingly.



"Protecting the environment is protecting ourselves, because we belong to the environment," he said.



In March, Messenger registered his marriage to Li Yecheng, from Anhui province, who subsequently accompanied him on his exploration of Shennongjia.



Messenger said his sister always asks their father, who has visited China and attended his wedding, when her brother will return home.



On the most recent occasion, their father told her that he sees no reason for Messenger to go back, as his support system in China is so good. "I'm hoping to stay in China for at least another 10 years, and then maybe continue for another 10 years after that," he said.

