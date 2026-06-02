COLUMBUS, Miss., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How can investors prepare for a market downturn without letting fear derail their financial plans? In a HelloNation article, Scott Ferguson of Financial Concepts in Columbus, Mississippi, explains how preparation and discipline can help individuals navigate periods of market volatility with confidence.

Scott Ferguson, Principal Planner of Financial Concepts Speed Speed

Ferguson stresses that market downturns are a normal part of long-term investing. While they can be uncomfortable, emotional reactions often lead to costly mistakes, such as selling investments too soon. The best market downturn preparation starts before any decline begins.

A strong emergency fund is the first line of defense. Having three to six months of living expenses set aside allows investors to cover bills without selling assets at a loss. This cash reserve provides the flexibility to leave long-term investments alone so they have time to recover.

Reviewing investment risk tolerance is another critical step. Ferguson advises making sure a portfolio's mix of stocks, bonds, and other assets matches both comfort level and long-term goals. Being too aggressive can make downturns harder to endure, while being too conservative could limit growth over time.

Portfolio rebalancing is also key. Over time, market changes can shift asset allocation away from the original plan. Rebalancing restores the intended balance, managing risk and keeping the investment strategy on track.

When a downturn happens, Ferguson cautions against reacting emotionally to headlines. Market declines may feel urgent in the moment, but history shows that markets have always recovered, even if the timeline varies. Selling in a panic often locks in losses and misses the rebound.

For those still working and contributing, downturns can even be an opportunity. Dollar-cost averaging—continuing to invest at regular intervals—allows investors to buy shares at lower prices, potentially benefiting from gains when markets recover.

Retirees should have a plan for generating income without selling growth investments during a downturn. This might mean keeping cash or short-term bonds to cover living expenses for a few years, helping avoid disruption to long-term strategies.

Ferguson also encourages investors to keep perspective. Market volatility is part of the investing cycle, and over decades, downturns have been small chapters in an overall upward trend. Staying invested during challenging periods has historically rewarded disciplined investors.

If market volatility creates anxiety, it may be time to revisit investment risk tolerance. A sound financial plan should provide peace of mind even when conditions are uncertain. Working with a financial advisor can help maintain focus and ensure strategies remain aligned with goals.

Preparation is about resilience. Building an emergency fund, aligning investments with comfort level, maintaining portfolio balance, and committing to long-term investing are all part of a strong market volatility strategy. Ferguson emphasizes that downturns are inevitable, but with planning, discipline, and patience, they do not have to derail financial progress.

His full guidance appears in the HelloNation feature, How to Prepare for a Market Downturn, where he outlines practical steps for managing investment risk tolerance, portfolio rebalancing, and retirement planning in uncertain markets.

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