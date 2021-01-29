Expert Independent Study Finds Novel Aerolase Laser Provides Parity Efficacy to "Gold Standard" Psoriasis Therapy While Delivering Other Advantages

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global laser dermatology Key Opinion Leader and authority on psoriasis, Mark Nestor, MD PhD, recently published a peer-reviewed study in JDD – i.e. Journal of Drugs in Dermatology. Noting that laser "phototherapy is safe, effective, and does not incur the side effects of systemic medications [and] the 308-nm excimer laser is considered first-line phototherapy for topical plaque psoriasis", the study concludes, "The efficacy and tolerance of the 650-microsecond 1064-nm Nd:YAG laser is equivalent to that of the excimer laser for the treatment of mild to moderate psoriasis vulgaris of the arms and legs." The authors used the Aerolase Neo® Elite laser for the study, and it is the only laser in the world of the stated parameters.

The study goes on to note advantages of the Aerolase laser over the excimer gold standard:

The 650-microsecond Nd:YAG 1064nm laser offers unique features not available in other devices. Its 650-microsecond pulse duration causes minimal pain during treatment of skin of color without anesthetic or skin cooling. Since the pulse duration is shorter than the thermal relaxation time of both the skin and blood vessels, the therapeutic target is heated more rapidly than the rate heat is conducted to the surrounding skin, thus reducing damage and lowering the risk of pigmentary alterations. The 650-microsecond laser also delivers energy in a collimated beam, so the operator may vary handpiece-to-skin distance without changing the fluence. This enhances both efficacy and safety during treatment and renders treatment less dependent on operator technique.

Psoriasis is one of the most widespread and challenging to treat of skin conditions, and quite troubling for the patient. That is due to adverse psychological/quality of life as well as physical impacts, and chronic appearances and remissions.

The study is: Randomized, Investigator-Blinded Study to Compare the Efficacy and Tolerance of a 650-microsecond, 1064-nm YAG Laser to a 308-nm Excimer Laser for the Treatment of Mild to Moderate Psoriasis Vulgaris -- Mark S. Nestor MD PhD, Daniel Fischer DO MS, David Arnold DO -- Journal of Drugs in Dermatology, Feb 2020.

Further clinical research on psoriasis using the Aerolase Neo® Elite laser is being conducted. "Excellent psoriasis outcomes is a core competence of Aerolase, and we are raising the standard of care for that disease state," said Pavel Efremkin PhD, Chairman and CEO of Aerolase.

