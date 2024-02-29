Expert Insights and Emerging Trends: Join U.S. Industry at ANSI's Company Member Forum

Sessions on March 21-22

NEW YORK, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Join dynamic discussions on risk management and GenAI, gain insights into changes in the EU-US regulatory landscape, and learn how companies can develop internal standards experts—among other topics—during the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Company Member Forum (CMF) on March 21-22, 2024, at the HP Welcome Center in Spring, TX.

ANSI's Company Member Forum provides a venue for members representing the broad spectrum of U.S. industry to come together to discuss national, regional, and global standards and conformity assessment issues and collectively shape and influence U.S. policy in the domestic and international arena. The March event will feature insights from experts from Armstrong World Industries, ASTM International, Boeing, Corning, Futurewei Technologies, Google, HP Inc., Microsoft, Nokia, Siemens Energy, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and ANSI-affiliate Workcred.

Agenda Highlights

Thursday, March 21: Sessions will open with a networking breakfast and keynote on security and privacy standardization, followed by discussions including:

Government Policy and Legislative Updates : This session will highlight significant legislative and regulatory initiatives and government-led policy dialogues impacting U.S. industry.





Panel Session on Navigating the Future: Risk Management Standards and GenAI : Inherent risks with GenAI applications include misinformation, hallucinations, bias, security and privacy and others. This session will explore relevant standardization activities to help address these concerns.





Brain Computer Interface (BCI) : The TED talk-style presentation will provide an overview of the technology and standardization needs around BCI.





Panel Session on EU-U.S. Regulatory Landscape – Focus on Sustainability : The session will explore how standardization can be used to demonstrate that products, services, or processes comply with the requirements of relevant legislation.





: The session will explore how standardization can be used to demonstrate that products, services, or processes comply with the requirements of relevant legislation. Panel Session on Open-Source Approach to Standardization: This panel will explore differences in standards development approaches for open-source organizations vs. traditional standards developing organizations, and how they can collaborate and interact amidst their distinct governance structures.

The agenda also includes a networking lunch and HP Tour, followed by updates from CMF and the ANSI Committee on Education, and will conclude with a networking session at the HP Inc. facility.

Friday, March 22: The day will open with networking and breakfast, and a keynote presentation on leadership in standards development. Sessions will include:

Panel Session on Developing Standards Experts: This discussion will explore how companies are working on developing their internal standards experts and educating other relevant stakeholders.





Fireside Chat: ISO/IEC 42001, Artificial Intelligence Management System (AIMS) Standard: The discussion will highlight a new international management standard, providing a framework for managing risks and opportunities while supporting the responsible use of AI.





The discussion will highlight a new international management standard, providing a framework for managing risks and opportunities while supporting the responsible use of AI. Interactive Session on Standards – A Foundational Component of Quality Credentials: Standards are the backbone of effective credential programs. This panel session will explore the role of standards in enhancing learning outcomes.

Register for the hybrid CMF event, available to ANSI members.

Many ANSI corporate members cite cross-industry networking at the Company Member Forum as one of the primary benefits of membership, which often results in alliances between different industries. The CMF meets twice a year, typically in the spring and fall. Any Company Member of ANSI is welcome to attend. Members that serve on the CMF leadership team represent companies across multiple industries, including Boeing, Carrier, Corning, GE Gas Power, HP Inc., Lockheed Martin, and Schneider Electric.

Access more information about the CMF.

About ANSI

The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) is a private non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance both the global competitiveness of U.S. business and the U.S. quality of life by promoting and facilitating voluntary consensus standards and conformity assessment systems, and safeguarding their integrity. Its membership is comprised of businesses, professional societies and trade associations, standards developers, government agencies, and consumer and labor organizations.

The Institute represents and serves the diverse interests of more than 270,000 companies and organizations and 30 million professionals worldwide. ANSI is the official U.S. representative to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and, via the U.S. National Committee, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). For more information, visit www.ansi.org .

