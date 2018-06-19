Expert System Named a Strong Performer among AI-Based Text Analytics providers by Leading Research Firm

In the report, which evaluates the eight most significant platforms, Cogito® received the highest score possible in the depth of functionality and mix of rules and machine learning criteria. Forrester states that "Cogito produced one the highest levels of accuracy on an untrained data set among all participants." Expert System also scored among the highest in the professional services organization and vertical specialization criteria.

"We're honored to be named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: AI-based Text Analytics Platforms," said Marco Varone, President and CTO, Expert System. "We think this report validates our efforts to integrate the best of traditional Natural Language Processing and Machine Learning methods into a comprehensive platform that makes it possible for our customers to automate their processes and harvest critical business insights by deploying industrial-grade AI into their workflows."

The Forrester Wave™: AI-Based Text Analytics Platforms, Q2 2018

In a market that is increasingly preferring to buy turnkey solutions rather than build complex text analytics solutions, The Forrester Wave report shows how each of the eight most significant AI-based text analytics platforms providers measures up against 22 key criteria and helps application development and delivery (AD&D) professionals working on text analytics initiatives make the right choice. To learn more about The Forrester Wave™: AI-Based Text Analytics Platforms, Q2 2018 report and read Forrester's full evaluation of Cogito® click here: the report is available to Forrester subscribers or for purchase.

With a continued focus on delivering innovative and enhanced capabilities, Expert System's Cogito® platform helps companies and government organizations to automate information-intensive processes, make smarter decisions and transform customer interactions. Based on a unique blend of AI technologies, Cogito® understands and extracts actionable insights from content, at scale, in real time and with the highest precision, to enable tangible business outcomes.

About Expert System

Expert System (EXSY:MIL) is a leader in Artificial Intelligence applied to text. Its flagship Cogito® platform, based on a unique blend of semantic technology and machine learning, helps organizations deploy cognitive automation to accelerate business processes, improve information management and make smarter decisions. Expert System's solutions have been deployed in media, customer care, compliance, third party risk mitigation and intelligence applications by leading organizations such as Agence France-Presse, BASF, Bayer, Bloomberg BNA, BNP Paribas, Chevron, Clarivate, Eli Lilly, Gannett, Generali, IMF, Lloyd's of London, Sanofi, US Department of Agriculture, US Department of Justice and Zurich Insurance Group.

For more information visit www.expertsystem.com, follow us on Twitter at @Expert_System

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/expert-system-named-a-strong-performer-among-ai-based-text-analytics-providers-by-leading-research-firm-300668013.html

SOURCE Expert System

Related Links

http://www.expertsystem.com

