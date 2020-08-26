Expert System Wins 2020 Artificial Intelligence Breakthrough Award for "Best Overall Natural Language Processing Company"

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Artificial Intelligence company Expert System today announced that it has been selected as the winner of "Best Overall NLP Company" in the 2020 AI Breakthrough Awards program conducted by AI Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market today.

The mission of the AI Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of AI and machine learning related categories, including AI platforms, Deep Learning, Smart Robotics, Business Intelligence, Natural Language Processing, industry-specific AI applications and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,750 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

"As organizations turn to data to help improve their decision-making processes, most companies miss out on a high volume of unstructured data in the form of email messages, documents, presentations, spreadsheets, legal documents and more," said James Johnson, Managing Director, AI Breakthrough. "Language is data – Expert System is at the forefront in empowering companies to unlock its value with their powerful AI-based NL platform: this AI Company has really broken through the crowded space and we want to recognize that achievement with our 'Best Overall NLP Company' award."

The Expert System NL platform mimics the human ability to understand complex textual information to unlock the value of language at scale and with the accuracy required by today's business world. Through its practical AI-based solutions, Expert System helps businesses transform data into actionable insight that can be leveraged across their organization to benefit a variety of operations and processes.

"Given that more than 80% of enterprise data is in the form of text and documents, and therefore under-utilized, being able to leverage information and insight from language is a business imperative," said Keith C. Lincoln, Expert System CMO. "We are thrilled to receive this AI Breakthrough award, which affirms our focus on helping organizations unlock the business potential of language for supporting decision making, at scale."

In response to the growing need for AI-based Natural Language Understanding and Natural Language Processing solutions in the enterprise, Expert System recently announced the release of the https://developer.expert.ai/ui, the cloud-based Natural Language API designed for data scientists and developers to easily embed advanced Natural Language capabilities into their applications. Thanks to a unique approach based on the combination of a rich, industry recognized knowledge graph, advanced AI and machine learning algorithms, the Company offers the highest performing, most pragmatic way to address even the most complex unstructured information management use cases.

Expert System is a global leader in artificial intelligence applied to text. Its flagship platform provides a unique mix of natural language understanding and machine learning algorithms to help organizations bring humanlike comprehension of any kind of text to accelerate business processes, enhance knowledge discovery and improve decision making. Headquartered in Italy (EXSY:MIL), Expert System operates throughout Europe, the Americas, Canada and the Middle East across a vast range of sectors and use cases including content enrichment, customer care, compliance, third party risk mitigation and intelligence applications. It has cemented itself as at the forefront of the artificial intelligence sector working with global businesses such as AXA XL, Lloyd's of London, Zurich Insurance Group, Generali, Bayer, Bloomberg BNA, BNP Paribas, Rabobank, Dow Jones, Gannett, IMF and Ebsco.

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, NLP, Vision, Biometrics and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com .

