Expert Travel Advice From Lonely Planet Now Available On Voice Devices

Travelers can access Lonely Planet's expert advice and recommendations on tens of thousands of places. By asking their device 'let me talk to Lonely Planet', travelers can hear more about a destination and insider tips to make the most of their trip, or hear the best place to be in the world today.

Lonely Planet is now available on Google Home – simply by asking the Assistant "Ok Google, let me talk to Lonely Planet" and as a skill on Amazon Alexa – simply by asking Alexa to talk to Lonely Planet or finding the Lonely Planet skill in the Alexa app. Lonely Planet's Travel News is also available via Amazon Alexa's Flash Briefing, which delivers daily headlines from the world of travel; just select Lonely Planet within the Flash Briefing section of the Alexa app, then just ask, "Alexa, what's the news?"

This most recent addition to Lonely Planet's consumer offering is the next part of the brand's digital transformation which has seen the decades old publisher evolve into a content first, multimedia brand. Fast Company recently listed Lonely Planet as one of 2018's Most Innovative Companies in Travel.

Lonely Planet has a history of embracing tech innovations and pioneering its travel content in new areas; it was one of the first websites on the internet and one of the first travel brands on Twitter. Read more about Lonely Planet's forays into emerging technologies throughout the company's 45 year history on Medium.

About Lonely Planet:

Lonely Planet is a leading travel media company and the world's number one travel guidebook brand, providing both inspiring and trustworthy information for every kind of traveler since 1973. Over the past four decades, we've printed over 145 million guidebooks and grown a dedicated, passionate global community of travelers. Lonely Planet can be found on lonelyplanet.com, mobile, video and in 14 languages, nine international magazines, armchair and lifestyle books, ebooks and more. Visit us at lonelyplanet.com and join our 14 million followers on Facebook (facebook.com/lonelyplanet), Twitter (@lonelyplanet), Instagram (instagram.com/lonelyplanet) and Snapchat (@lonely.planet).

