Expert.ai Recognized for AI Excellence for Insurance Solutions in Annual InsurTech100 List

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert.ai, a leading provider of enterprise artificial intelligence solutions for business value creation, has been named to the 2025 InsurTech100, the annual list of the world's most innovative InsurTech companies published by specialist research firm FinTech Global.

Now in its eighth edition, the InsurTech100 highlights the most dynamic companies transforming the global insurance industry through technology. This year's selection process was more competitive than ever, with more than 2,100 companies evaluated by a panel of analysts and industry experts. Finalists were chosen based on their ability to address critical industry challenges and deliver measurable improvements across the insurance value chain.

"The InsurTech100 is a roadmap for anyone looking to understand where the insurance industry is headed. These companies are redefining the way technology drives efficiency and creates new opportunities in key areas such as underwriting, pricing, distribution, and customer experience. For industry leaders, investors, and innovators alike, the list is an essential guide to the trends and players shaping the future of insurance," said FinTech Global CEO Richard Sachar.

Expert.ai's recognition is rooted in its ability to deliver end-to-end AI automation across the insurance lifecycle, helping insurers reduce risk, increase speed, and scale operations. With Expert.ai's human-centered approach and advanced Hybrid AI at the core of its Insurance solutions, carriers can transform submission packages, risk reports, claims documents, and other unstructured content into structured, actionable data.

"Being named to the InsurTech100 is a strong validation of our approach: we believe AI should never be a buzzword, but a strategic option grounded in real business needs. At Expert.ai, we start with the customer's operational problem, bring the right stakeholders into the conversation and apply the best of AI, leveraging our unique Hybrid AI approach and deep insurance expertise," said Nick Carter, Senior Sales Director at Expert.ai. "This recognition reflects our commitment to delivering measurable impact and not just innovation for its own sake."

Key differentiators of Expert.ai's insurance solutions, delivered through EidenAI Suite, include:

Full-Lifecycle Automation: Expert.ai automates high-impact processes across underwriting, risk assessment, policy servicing and claims, enabling faster decision making and improved efficiency.

Intelligent Document Processing: AI extracts, categorizes and processes data from any native document format, removing bottlenecks caused by manual data handling.

Strategic Focus: By automating repetitive workflows, Expert.ai frees up teams to concentrate on strategic tasks and higher-value activities.

Flexible Solutions: Expert.ai offers both turnkey and fully customized AI systems, complete with built-in governance, monitoring and compliance controls.

Insurance-First Approach: Every solution is designed specifically for the insurance sector, combining technical innovation with deep industry insight.

About expert.ai

Expert.ai is a company specializing in the implementation of enterprise artificial intelligence solutions to create business value, listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market (EXAI:IM) and operating in Europe and North America. Through EidenAI Suite, Expert.ai supports companies and public administrations in their AI adoption journeys by offering a suite of ready-to-use solutions tailored for vertical markets. With 30 years of pioneering experience in innovation and technological excellence, Expert.ai has successfully implemented hundreds of projects, integrating the best technologies available on the market with its proprietary solutions. Its Hybrid AI approach (a neuro-symbolic AI based on natural language understanding and knowledge graphs, and machine learning/deep learning techniques - large language models, generative AI and agentic AI) is grounded in a vision of responsible, transparent and sustainable AI designed to serve people, address key challenges and achieve meaningful goals. Among Expert.ai's customers, who are served directly and through partners, are AXA XL, Zurich Insurance Group, Generali, Sanofi, The Associated Press, Bloomberg INDG, Dow Jones, and other leading organizations. Dario Pardi, who brings decades of experience at major multinational companies in the ICT sector, is Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and a key shareholder of Expert.ai.

