Expert.ai and S&P Global Commodity Insights Expand Partnership to Accelerate AI Insights

WASHINGTON, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert.ai, a leading provider of enterprise AI solutions for business value creation, continues its strategic partnership with S&P Global Commodity Insights, the energy and commodities division of S&P Global, to enhance content intelligence and advance digital transformation across the energy and commodities industry.

As part of the S&P Global Commodity Insights platform that streamlines access to real-time data and analytical tools, expert.ai will continue to leverage its hybrid AI approach to improve the automated extraction of critical information. Starting from real-time transactional activities, market reports, commentaries, news articles, research publications, fundamental analyses and outlooks, expert.ai delivers high-quality data, consistently organized and structured, to help professionals across energy and commodity markets make better, faster decisions.

"In today's rapidly evolving energy and commodities markets, timely and tailored insights are crucial. Our mission is to empower clients to navigate these complexities with confidence by delivering precise, actionable information. Through collaboration with expert.ai, we are unlocking deeper insights from our extensive content assets and accelerating innovation across our platform, ensuring our clients stay ahead in a dynamic landscape," said Laura Capasso, Director Global Content Management for S&P Commodity Insights.

"This new chapter reflects a shared commitment to continuous improvement and innovation," said Ramona Aubry, Global VP Sales & Customer Success at expert.ai. "We're excited to explore how emerging capabilities, and smarter models can deliver even greater value to energy and commodities professionals."

About S&P Commodity Insights

At S&P Global Commodity Insights, our complete view of global energy and commodity markets enables our customers to make decisions with conviction and create long-term, sustainable value.

We're a trusted connector that brings together thought leaders, market participants, governments, and regulators and we create solutions that lead to progress. Vital to navigating commodity markets, our coverage includes oil and gas, power, chemicals, metals, agriculture, shipping and energy transition. Platts® products and services, including leading benchmark price assessments in the physical commodity markets, are offered through S&P Global Commodity Insights. S&P Global Commodity Insights maintains clear structural and operational separation between its price assessment activities and the other activities carried out by S&P Global Commodity Insights and the other business divisions of S&P Global.

S&P Global Commodity Insights is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workﬂow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help many of the world's leading organizations navigate the economic landscape so they can plan for tomorrow, today.

For more information, visit https://www.spglobal.com

About Expert.ai

Expert.ai is a company specializing in the implementation of enterprise artificial intelligence solutions to create business value. Its EidenAI Suite supports companies and public administrations in their AI adoption journeys by offering a suite of ready-to-use solutions tailored for vertical markets. With 30 years of pioneering experience in innovation and technological excellence, Expert.ai has successfully implemented hundreds of projects, integrating the best technologies available on the market with its proprietary solutions. Its Hybrid AI approach (a neuro-symbolic AI based on natural language understanding and knowledge graphs, and machine learning/deep learning techniques - large language models, generative AI and agentic AI) is grounded in a vision of responsible, transparent and sustainable AI designed to serve people, address key challenges and achieve meaningful goals. With a global presence in Europe and North America, Expert.ai proudly serves directly and through partners Fortune 1000 clients around the world.

For more information, visit https://www.expert.ai

SOURCE expert.ai