Expert.ai's Natural Language Search Augments EBSCO Information Services' Existing Search and Discovery Technology

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert.ai announced today that is using its natural language capabilities to augment the existing metadata enrichment and expert-applied indexing from EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO). EBSCO, the leading provider of research databases, e-journals, magazine subscriptions, e-books and discovery service to libraries of all kinds, is using expert.ai along with its existing systems and ontologies to further develop relationships across concepts to improve information search and discovery.

Natural language understanding (NLU) builds on top of the detailed, expert-applied indexing that is a core competence EBSCO has leveraged for decades. EBSCO has worked with subject matter experts and libraries around the world to make it easier and more effective for end-users to find the content they need.

Through NLU, expert.ai enables EBSCO to expand upon its metadata enrichment and semantic tagging to enhance how users access and consume content. These tools help further connect topics and concepts that enable researchers to uncover value and connections across items, topics and metadata elements to enhance discoverability and find new connections.

By applying expert.ai technology to categorization, data linking and entity extraction, EBSCO is augmenting its content workflows and streamlining knowledge management. EBSCO is able to leverage expert.ai along with its existing all-inclusive content structure based on more than 120 taxonomies, making in-depth research easy, anticipating user intent and helping researchers get to exactly what they need faster. This combination of factors creates a level of sophistication and precision in search that is unparalleled in the world of scholarly search and discovery.

Working with a company like expert.ai dovetails with EBSCO's goals of providing deep relational value through new uses and expanded concepts of linked data. EBSCO's 2020 acquisition of Zepheira is a good example of the company's efforts to build out search systems and services that leverage natural language search along with enhanced taxonomy management, semantic tagging and categorization.

"EBSCO's indexes and ontologies are well-regarded throughout the academic world, and as a trusted AI partner, we're helping them build out their search solution's research structure even further to leverage new technology," said expert.ai Chief Executive Officer Walt Mayo. "By providing our advanced NLU features, functionality and tools to manage knowledge at scale, we are supplementing EBSCO's efforts to create research experiences that exceed user expectations."

