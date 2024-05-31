Expert.ai Named a Leader by Leading Research Firm in Document Mining and Analytics Platforms with Highest Score Possible in AI: GenAI criterion

BOSTON, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert.ai, the industry leader in providing AI-powered language solutions to enterprises, has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Document Mining and Analytics Platforms, Q2 2024*. From the original pool of 41 vendors in The Document Mining and Analytics Platforms Landscape, Q1 2024** to the 14 companies evaluated across 25 criteria for the Document Mining and Analytics Platforms Forrester Wave Report, expert.ai received the highest scores possible in the criteria of AI: knowledge-based or symbolic, AI:genAI, and AI:document labeling for ML training within the "Current Offering" category and in the criteria of vision, roadmap and adoption within the "Strategy" category.

According to the Vendor Profile, "Expert.ai's hybrid AI capabilities clearly stand out from the crowd." The report recognizes the platform's strengths, "Expert.ai platform's strengths include knowledge-based/symbolic AI; leveraging genAI in its platform, including validating outputs of genAI-based processes; labeling documents for supervised ML learning; cross-document mining (using unsupervised ML to classify and categorize documents); document-level mining (such as topic and entity extraction); and support for multiple text mining and analytics use cases."

Marco Varone, expert.ai CTO, commented: "Forrester's Wave for Document Mining and Analytics Platforms offers organizations robust insight into the key AI capabilities successfully transforming their business. We've already seen that our unparallelled domain expertise and unique approach create value and provide a competitive advantage among our customers—especially in regulatory environments. We are proud to be recognized as a Leader in this Wave and delighted that Forrester recognized that our AI capabilities stand out in the crowded AI space."

The Document Mining and Analytics Platforms Forrester report states that "Expert.ai is a great choice for customers looking to build customized document mining and analytics applications using hybrid AI, or for customers looking to leverage knowledge-based AI for out-of-the-box accuracy and language model explainability (key in highly regulated industries)."

* The Forrester Wave™: Document Mining and Analytics Platforms, Q2 2024, May 30, 2024, https://www.forrester.com/report/the-forrester-wave-tm-document-mining-and-analytics-platforms-q2-2024/RES180827

** The Document Mining And Analytics Platforms Landscape, Q1 2024, https://www.forrester.com/report/the-document-mining-and-analytics-platforms-landscape-q1-2024/RES180405?

About expert.ai

Expert.ai is the leading enterprise AI company solving complex language challenges. Our solutions deliver key information for publishers, streamline operations for insurers, drive revelations for pharmaceutical giants, and enhance customer interactions within financial services – all while automating traditional labor-intensive methods. By combining deep domain expertise with the finest attributes of Large Language Models, Machine Learning, and Symbolic AI, we are at the leading edge of linguistic advancements in hybrid AI. With a global presence in Europe and North America, we proudly serve clients that include AXA XL, Zurich Insurance Group, Generali, Sanofi, EBSCO, The Associated Press, Bloomberg INDG, and Dow Jones. For more information, visit https://www.expert.ai

SOURCE expert.ai