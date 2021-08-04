Experts Demystify Artificial Disc Replacement For Patients

National Spine Health Foundation

Aug 04, 2021, 09:37 ET

RESTON, Va., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Spine Health Foundation today announced the public release of their free, patient webinar series on Artificial Disc Replacement, featuring award-winning spine surgeons from across the nation. 

The 3-part webinar series has two panels focused on cervical (neck) disc replacement and one panel centered on lumbar (low back) disc replacement. Ten spine surgeons, all part of the NSHF Medical & Scientific Board, participated in this patient-centered event originally broadcast live on Facebook and YouTube. 

Starting NOW, the National Spine Health Foundation's three-part summer webinar series on artificial disc replacements is completed with the release of part three on disc replacements in the lower back. With top national surgeons from Reston, Virginia, Dallas, Texas, and St. Louis, Missouri, patients can be sure to get their questions about disc replacements in the lower back answered. Patients can tune into the first two parts for everything they need to know on disc replacements in the neck.
In part one of our summer webinar series on artificial disc replacements in the neck, top national surgeons from Virginia, California, and Texas answer the questions patients are asking about this advanced treatment for neck pain.
In part two of our summer webinar series on artificial disc replacements in the neck, top national surgeons from Virginia, Chicago, and Georgia answer the questions patients are asking about this advanced treatment for neck pain.
"Our goal is to ensure patients are educated and empowered by information and knowledge as they journey through any kind of spinal health issue, including artificial disc replacement surgery," said Dr. Rita Roy, CEO of the NSHF. "Patients won't find better access to unbiased, top notch spine surgeons anywhere else." 

Each webinar panel covers a variety of questions related to the disc replacement procedure, including considerations for potential surgery, preparation and recovery tips and how to choose the right surgeon. 

Each panel, led by Dr. Thomas Schuler, CEO of Virginia Spine Institute and Chairman, NSHF Medical and Scientific Board, also took questions submitted by patients in the NSHF patient support community. 

NSHF aims to educate the public about the many treatment options available for a wide variety of spine conditions. Their powerful patient community frequently gets the opportunity to hear from those on the cutting edge of artificial disc replacement and other vital surgeries and treatments. 

Watch each portion of the webinar here: 

Part 1 https://spine-talks.org/artificial-disc-replacement-neck/
Part 2 https://spine-talks.org/artificial-disc-replacement-neck-pt-2/
Part 3 https://spinehealth.org/

NSHF regularly hosts webinars, panels and interviews with experts in the field of spine health. You can learn more about these events by subscribing to their monthly newsletter. 

