Experts in Business and Communications Join the Board of Directors of the National Menopause Foundation

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Menopause Foundation is pleased to announce the addition of four prominent experts in the fields of business and communications to its Board of Directors.

"Each of our new Board members brings decades of experience and unique talents to our organization and strengthens our capacity to grow the National Menopause Foundation into the most trusted resource for women journeying to and through menopause," said Mary-Frances Wain, Board President.

Heidi Brown is the CEO and Editor-in-Chief at Brilliance by Brown, Inc., a media company for skin health. Prior to founding Brilliance by Brown, Ms. Brown was a seasoned C-Suite marketing executive, strategist, and communications editor in the technology sector—specifically, data storage, networking, and enterprise software solutions. Her list of accomplishments includes the release of three enterprise software products for the financial services and business services sectors, and she helped successfully position a B2B media technology company for an acquisition sale in 2017. The launch of Brilliance by Brown in late 2019 was a response to the lack of skin wellness insights and minimal marketing of skin care products to women over the age of forty.

María Antonieta Collins Flores is a Mexican journalist, television host and best-selling author. She is the winner of six Emmy® Awards as well as the Peabody and Edward Murrow Award during her 43-year career as a journalist, of which more than 30 has been with Univision. As Univision News Principal Correspondent Ms. Collins has covered major world events, from the armed conflict in Central America, to the attacks on the Twin Towers in New York on September 11, 2001. She writes two weekly newspaper columns in the U.S. and Mexico and also hosts a national weekend syndicated radio show through FDP Radio and over seventy affiliated stations. As an author, her hallmark is her very real and transparent discussions about difficult topics, including her own personal struggles.

Danielle Ezell is a partner at female-owned consulting company, Mettise, in Oklahoma City, OK. Ms. Ezell has owned several businesses, served on the executive team of a multi-national corporation and headed a non-profit. She spent the early part of her career focused on business-to-business marketing and public relations. After working for several companies, she founded an award-winning strategic communications consulting firm. In 2008 she agreed to lead the technology marketing team for Teleflora, a former consulting client. She was promoted at the online flower retailer and in 2011 was named Vice President of Administration. As a member of the executive team, she led the company's human resources functions, technology marketing and key enterprise-wide operations projects. Ms. Ezell is a certified Senior Professional in Human Resources and has her Accreditation in Public Relations.

Rochelle Weitzner is founder and CEO of Pause Well-Aging, a barrier-busting skincare brand that has provided effective solutions for women experiencing pain points associated with Menopause. In addition to changing the beauty language from "anti-aging" to Pause's trademarked "Well-Aging", women are now more comfortable sharing their menopause stories and breaking the overall taboo surrounding this life stage. Ms. Weitzner is a seasoned C-suite executive and beauty industry veteran. Prior to launching Pause, Rochelle was Chief Executive Officer of Erno Laszlo, directing a major reboot of the 90-year old luxury skincare brand by modernizing its product range and expanding its market. While heavily involved in all new product development, she successfully positioned the company for private equity sale in August 2016. Before joining the beauty industry, Ms. Weitzner led financial strategy for several $1+ billion subsidiaries of The International Paper Company.

"We are delighted to welcome these incredible women to our Board of Directors," said Claire Gill, founder of the National Menopause Foundation. "We are dedicated to helping women navigate midlife and beyond armed with facts and supported by their peers. I believe we are starting to see some positive changes. New books, television series and movies are talking about and featuring women over 40 and many are mentioning menopause. But we need this moment to develop into a movement that brings about a positive change in how people perceive, understand and experience menopause."

The National Menopause Foundation website – www.nationalmenopausefoundation.org – features information to educate, inspire and empower women as they approach and experience menopause. Its electronic newsletter, The Hot Flash, is shared quarterly and its podcast, "The Positive Pause," features interviews with a variety of experts and influencers sharing insights to help bring about positive changes in women's lives.

About the National Menopause Foundation

The National Menopause Foundation (NMF) was founded in 2019 by women and for women to bring about a positive change in how people perceive, understand and experience menopause. For more information, visit www.nationalmenopausefoundation.org.

Contact: Claire Gill

917-327-7916

[email protected]

SOURCE National Menopause Foundation