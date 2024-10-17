Experts Remind Families to Carve Out Time for Safety this Halloween

Bone-chilling injury prevention tips from orthopaedic surgeons to keep scares fun, not painful

ROSEMONT, Ill., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Halloween season is filled with thrills and fun, but also potential mishaps. Pumpkin carving, costumes, unfamiliar homes, and young children traveling in darkness all provide possible scenarios for accidents and injuries. The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) urges children and adults to take proper precautions to ensure a safe Halloween.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates that an annual average of 3,200 Halloween-related injuries were treated in U.S. hospital emergency departments (2020-2023). Among the injuries:

55% were related to pumpkin carving;

25% were due to falls while putting up or taking down decorations, tripping on costumes or walking while trick-or-treating;

20% of the injuries included lacerations, ingestions and other injuries associated with costumes, pumpkins or decorations, and allergic reactions or rashes.

EXPERT ADVICE

"Halloween can be spooky, but the real scare comes from the surge in preventable injuries we see in emergency departments during this festive time," said pediatric orthopaedic surgeon and AAOS spokesperson Verena M. Schreiber, MD, FAAOS. "From pumpkin carving mishaps to trick-or-treating tumbles, many Halloween injuries can be avoided with proper precautions. We urge parents to set clear safety guidelines and supervise activities like pumpkin carving. By taking simple steps – such as using specialized carving tools and cutting away from the body – families can focus on the fun of Halloween rather than an unexpected hospital visit."

SAFETY TIPS

The AAOS offers the following Halloween injury prevention tips:

Trick-or-Treating

Children younger than age 12 should be accompanied by an adult. Parents of older children should plan a safe trick-or-treating route together and set specific times for children to check-in and return home.

Older children trick-or-treating without parents should be reminded to always stay together.

Walk on sidewalks and never cut across yards or driveways.

Cross streets at designated crosswalks and obey all traffic signals.

Both children and parents should carry flashlights to see and be seen.

Approach houses that are well lit. Remind children to never enter a home to obtain a treat.

Be aware of neighborhood dogs when trick-or-treating. Remember that these pets can pose a threat when you approach their home.

Carry a cell phone while trick-or-treating in case of an emergency.

Be sure to throw away any unwrapped or spoiled treats.

Pumpkin Carving

Use a pumpkin carving kit or knives specifically designed for carving. These are less likely to get stuck in thick pumpkin skin. Some Halloween carving devices, designed especially for older children, may be safe for use with parental supervision.

Carve pumpkins in a clean, dry and well-lit area, and make sure there is no moisture on the carving tools or your hands.

If you are cut, apply pressure with a clean cloth and elevate the injured area above the heart. If bleeding does not stop within 10-15 minutes or if the cut is deep, you may need to contact your doctor. Make sure cuts are cleaned and covered with clean bandages.

If after a cut, you experience any limitation in joint motion, numbness or tingling see an orthopaedic surgeon as soon as reasonable.

Avoid candles in Halloween pumpkins and other decorations. Instead, use non-flammable light sources, like glow sticks or artificial pumpkin lights.

Ladder Safety while Hanging Decorations

Check the ladder for any loose screws, hinges or rungs.

Never place a ladder on ground or flooring that is uneven.

Place the ladder in well-lit areas and avoid tripping hazards such as loose electrical extension cords across walking paths.

The highest standing level on a stepladder should be two steps down from the top.

Make sure the soles of your shoes are clean so they do not cause you to slip off the ladder rungs. Do not wear leather-soled shoes because they can be slippery.

It is always better to move the ladder than to overreach.

Never climb a ladder without someone nearby who is able to spot you.

