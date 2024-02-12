Experts Reveal the Optimal Time to Buy Travel Insurance

Yonder Travel Insurance

12 Feb, 2024, 06:15 ET

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 12, 2024 

When is the Best Time to Get Travel Insurance?

The experts at Yonder Travel Insurance say: The sooner the better. Insuring your trip investment early will not only protect it, but bring you greater peace of mind. Should something come up like a weather-related, sickness, or a family emergency, you'll be grateful your trip costs were protected.

If you'll have multiple trip payments to make before your departure, Yonder suggests "insuring as you go". This way, you won't be overpaying for insurance on trip payments you haven't made yet. Yonder's friendly humans can assist customers with this process.

"Start by insuring your initial deposit and increase the trip cost insured under your policy each time you make an additional payment toward your trip," says Terry Boynton, co-founder and president of Yonder Travel Insurance.

Should I Buy Travel Insurance Before or After Booking?

It's best to purchase travel insurance after you've made your first or larger booking. That way you'll know the costs you need to insure.

"Plus, once you've nailed down your trip details, you can determine what benefits will be important to have included in your travel insurance plan," says Boynton.

If you purchase travel insurance early you can consider optional add-on benefits like Cancel for Any Reason or Pre-Existing Condition Waivers, which must be bought within a specific time frame after the initial deposit (typically 10-21 days). Approximately 27% of Yonder customers this year have opted for travel insurance with these benefits, adding flexibility to their policies.

What's the Latest Date I Can Get Travel Insurance?

If you aren't considering a policy with any time-sensitive benefits, you can typically purchase travel insurance up until the day before your departure. However, if something causes you to cancel your trip and you don't already have travel insurance, coverage would not likely apply if you were to purchase at that point.

Sites like Yonder Travel Insurance save you time by comparing policies from the top providers in one place. That way, you can get the exact coverage you need at a price that works for your travel budget.

The experts at Yonder Travel Insurance have poured over hundreds of policies from the best travel insurance providers in the US to provide the best travel insurance recommendation for how YOU travel.

