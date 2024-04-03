Experts to examine how Supreme Court Affirmative Action decision impacts legal and medical education at upcoming University of Houston event

HOUSTON, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National leaders in healthcare, the legal profession and academia will delve into the aftermath and ramifications of the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision in SFFA v. Harvard at an upcoming conference titled "Justice and Health for All: The Future of Affirmative Action in Legal and Medical Education" taking place on Friday, April 12, 2024.

"In SFFA v. Harvard, the U.S. Supreme Court found that the race-conscious admission policies of Harvard University and the University of North Carolina violated the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution," said UH Law Center Dean Leonard Baynes. "Given this shift and its impact on admissions practices, the Tilman J. Fertitta Family College of Medicine and the University of Houston Law Center decided to co-sponsor this conference in order to shed light, not heat on this very important topic."

"The Supreme Court decisions on affirmative action have reshaped the landscape at medical schools across the country," said Dr. Stephen Spann, founding dean of the Fertitta Family College of Medicine. "It is important to understand the impacts, so our students continue receiving the best health care education and our clinicians continue providing quality health care services to the community."

The topics discussed at the conference will be wide-ranging. The panels and the full conference schedule can be viewed here.

Speakers and panelists scheduled to present at the conference are:

Leonard M. Baynes, J.D., Dean, Hugh Roy and Lillie Cranz Cullen Distinguished Chair, and Professor of Law, University of Houston Law Center

and Lillie Cranz Cullen Distinguished Chair, and Professor of Law, Law Center Stephen J. Spann, M.D., Founding Dean, Vice-President for Medical Affairs and Humana Endowed Dean's Chair in Medicine, Tilman J. Fertitta Family College of Medicine, University of Houston

David S. Buck, M.D., M.P.H., Associate Dean for Community Health, Clinical Professor, Tilman J. Fertitta Family College of Medicine, University of Houston

Jada Bussey-Jones , M.D., M.P.H., Chief of General Medicine, the Vice Chair for DEI in the Department of Medicine, and Associate Dean for Professional Development, Emory University School of Medicine

, M.D., M.P.H., Chief of General Medicine, the Vice Chair for DEI in the Department of Medicine, and Associate Dean for Professional Development, Jane E. Hamilton , Ph.D., M.P.H., LCSW., Associate Professor, Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Co-Director, Center for Behavioral Health Equity and Outcomes Research, McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston

, Ph.D., M.P.H., LCSW., Associate Professor, Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Co-Director, Center for Behavioral Health Equity and Outcomes Research, McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston Angela M. Heads, Ph.D., Associate Professor, Psychology, McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston

Marc Robinson, M.D., Assistant Professor of Medicine, Associate Program Director of Internal Medicine, Baylor College of Medicine

Leah Fowler, J.D., M.P.H., Research Director, Health Law & Policy Institute and Research Assistant Professor, University of Houston Law Center

Law Center Sandra Guerra Thompson, J.D., Newell H. Blakely Professor of Law, University of Houston Law Center

Law Center Gina S. Warren, J.D., Professor of Law, A.L. O'Quinn Chair in Environmental Studies and Co-Director of Environment, Energy, and Natural Resources Center, University of Houston Law Center

Law Center Verna Williams , J.D., CEO, Equal Justice Works and former Dean of the University of Cincinnati College of Law

, J.D., CEO, Equal Justice Works and former Dean of the College of Law Kellen Zale , J.D., Associate Professor of Law and George Butler Research Professor, University of Houston Law Center

, J.D., Associate Professor of Law and George Butler Research Professor, Law Center Jessica Mantel, J.D., MPP, Co-Director, Health Law & Policy Institute, Professor of Law and George Butler Research Professor, University of Houston Law Center

Law Center Seth J. Chandler, J.D., Law Foundation Professor of Law, University of Houston Law Center

Law Center Mitchell Crusto, J.D., Henry F. Bonura, Jr. , Distinguished Professor of Law, Loyola University New Orleans College of Law

, Distinguished Professor of Law, College of Law Cory R. Liu, J.D., Attorney, Butler Snow LLP

Joy Milligan, J.D., Ph.D., Martha Lubin Karsh and Bruce A. Karsh Bicentennial Professor of Law, University of Virginia School of Law

and Bruce A. Karsh Bicentennial Professor of Law, School of Law Kenya Steele, M.D., Assistant Dean of Outreach and Student Pathways and Clinical Professor, Tilman J. Fertitta Family College of Medicine, University of Houston

Meredith J. Duncan, J.D., Alumnae College Professor of Law and Assistant Dean for Opportunities and Community Engagement, University of Houston Law Center

Law Center Geoffrey H. Young, Ph.D., Senior Director, Transforming the Health Care Workforce, Association of American Medical Colleges

Turab Abbas , J.D. Candidate, University of Houston Law Center

, J.D. Candidate, Law Center Brittanie Cockrell , M.D. Candidate, Tilman J. Fertitta Family College of Medicine, University of Houston

, M.D. Candidate, Tilman J. Fertitta Family College of Medicine, Susan L. Krinsky, M.P.H., J.D., Executive Vice President for Operations and Chief of Staff, Law School Admissions Council (LSAC)

Daniel Mateo, J.D., National President, Hispanic National Bar Association, Partner, Holland & Knight LLP

& Knight LLP Leon McDougle, M.D., Professor of Family Medicine, Associate Dean for Diversity and Inclusion, The Ohio State University College of Medicine; Chief Diversity Officer, The OSU Wexner Medical Center

College of Medicine; Chief Diversity Officer, The OSU Wexner Medical Center Charles P. Mouton, M.D., M.S., M.B.A., Executive Vice President, Provost, and Executive Dean, John Sealy School of Medicine; Professor, Family Medicine, Thomas N. and Gleaves T. James Distinguished Chair, The University of Texas Medical Branch

of Medicine; Professor, Family Medicine, Thomas N. and Gleaves T. James Distinguished Chair, The Medical Branch Mary Smith, J.D., President, American Bar Association; Vice Chair, VENG Group ; Chair and Founder, Caroline and Ora Smith Foundation

The lecture will be in-person and virtual on Friday, April 12 from 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Central time at the Tilman J. Fertitta Family College of Medicine, 5055 Medical Circle, Room 2100 Houston, Texas 77204.

Attending healthcare and legal professionals will earn 6 hours of Texas MCLE credit or 6.25 CME credits, respectively.

Click here to register for the lecture.

Click here to learn more about the event.

