Expion Health Named Inaugural UiPath AI10 Award Winner

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Expion Health proudly announced it has been named an inaugural UiPath AI10 Award Winner. The UiPath AI10 Awards recognize the 10 best and most innovative uses of AI-powered automation across UiPath's global customer base. Expion Health was recognized for its AI at Work leadership at UiPath FORWARD VI, UiPath's annual gathering of global AI and automation experts.

The UiPath AI10 Awards are an annual program designed to identify customers who are applying the company's AI-powered automation platform in unique and valuable ways. Customers across the globe were invited to submit applications detailing how they have used UiPath to solve critical business challenges, generate significant ROI and impact, and accelerate innovation. The 10 winners were selected by a panel of expert judges for effectively articulating the business drivers, implementation, and results of their UiPath use case.

Expion Health, leaders in applying healthcare technology to cost management, has transformed out-of-network medical claims repricing through a strategic partnership with UiPath and qBotica. Leveraging the capabilities of AI and automation, Expion achieved a remarkable increase in capacity, accuracy, and integration flexibility. This mirrors Expion's broader ambition to amplify value and savings by modernizing healthcare cost containment through technology-driven solutions.

"We are deeply honored to receive the AI10 award, a testament to Expion Health's relentless pursuit of innovation," stated CEO, Karin Humphrey. "By infusing artificial intelligence and automation into the traditional claim pricing environment we've transformed the process, ushering in a new era of efficiency and precision."

Suresh Kumar, CTO of Expion Health, added, "Harnessing the potential of AI and automation we've achieved a significant milestone in our journey to reshape cost management. This is just the beginning. Our recent launch of Intelligent Allowable, which provides dynamic, data-driven medical claim pricing, and the upcoming self-serve pharmacy rebates underwriting tool on the ExpionIQ platform, further showcases our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the healthcare tech space."

"AI at Work is about turning AI potential into AI results, and that is exactly what the inaugural class of UiPath AI10 Award winners represent," said Kelly Ducourty, Chief Customer Officer, UiPath. "It was a challenge for our judges to identify the top 10 from the numerous applications we received across our global customer base. This year's winners should be proud of their ability to leverage the power of UiPath improve productivity, employee achievement, and customer experience."

About Expion Health

Expion Health, pioneers in healthcare cost containment innovation, combines the power of technology and multiple pricing pathways to unlock significant savings across pharmacy and medical claims. Leveraging 30+ years of experience to drive cost savings for health plans, PBMs, TPAs, and self-insured employers, Expion uses the most accurate and current data to address complex factors driving healthcare costs. At the heart of Expion Health's innovative solutions is the ExpionIQ platform, which brings together artificial intelligence, automation, and advanced analytics to create powerful solutions for unlocking savings opportunities while ensuring compliance with complex regulations. For more information, visit expionhealth.com.

About UiPath

UiPath is on a mission to uplevel knowledge work so more people can work more creatively, collaboratively, and strategically. The AI-powered UiPath Business Automation Platform combines the leading robotic process automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities to understand, automate, and operate end-to-end processes, offering unprecedented time-to-value. For organizations that need to evolve to survive and thrive through increasingly changing times, UiPath is The Foundation of Innovation™. For more information, visit www.uipath.com.

