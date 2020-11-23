Explainable-AI (Artificial Intelligence - XAI) Image Recognition Startup Included in Responsible AI (RAI) Solutions Report, by a Leading Global Research and Advisory Firm

This technology enables image search in many applications, such as e-commerce, ad network, autonomous vehicles, medical imaging, satellite/ aerial imaging, smart homes/ appliances, smart cities, biometrics, face recognition, video, surveillance, and security.

ZAC owns a very strong IP portfolio with over 450 inventions, including 11 issued US patents.

ZAC has an impressive team of scientists and developers. The development is headed by Saied Tadayon, a scientist and veteran software developer, who got his PhD from Cornell at age 23. ZAC world-renowned advisors include Prof. David Lee (Nobel Laureate in Physics), Prof. Mory Gharib (Vice Provost of Research for Caltech), Prof. Robert Buhrman (former Sr. Vice Provost of Research for Cornell), and Prof. Mo Jamshidi (UTSA, Founding Dir. of NASA Center for Autonomous Control, and a member of US Army Science Board). The late Prof. Lotfi Zadeh of UC Berkeley ("Father of Fuzzy Logic", co-inventor of Z-Transform, and an AI Hall-of-Fame inductee) is also one of ZAC inventors.

For those interested, please contact us.

Contact:

Z Advanced Computing, Inc. (ZAC)

Tel.: 301-294-0434

[email protected]

www.ZAdvancedComputing.com

