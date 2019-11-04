Explainable-AI (Artificial Intelligence) Image Recognition Startup Pilots Smart Appliance with Bosch
Nov 04, 2019, 13:12 ET
POTOMAC, Md., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Z Advanced Computing, Inc. (ZAC), an AI (Artificial Intelligence) software startup, is developing its Smart Home product line through a paid-pilot for smart appliances for BSH Home Appliances, the largest manufacturer of home appliances in Europe and one of the largest in the world. BSH Home Appliances Corporation is a subsidiary of the Bosch Group, originally a joint venture between Robert Bosch GmbH and Siemens AG. ZAC Smart Home product line uses ZAC Explainable-AI Image Recognition. ZAC is the first to apply Explainable-AI in Machine Learning. "You cannot do this with other techniques, such as Deep Convolutional Neural Networks," said Dr. Saied Tadayon, CTO of ZAC. "For complex tasks, such as Smart Appliances, you need ZAC's superior technology," continued Dr. Bijan Tadayon, CEO of ZAC. "This is fairly similar to the ways humans learn and recognize," emphasized Dr. Saied Tadayon.
In addition, ZAC is developing its Drone Vision product line through a contract from the US Air Force, based on ZAC Explainable-AI Image Recognition technologies.
This technology enables image recognition and search in a wide variety of applications, such as e-commerce, ad network, autonomous vehicles/drones, medical imaging, drone/satellite imaging, smart homes/appliances, smart cities, biometrics, face recognition, video, and security.
ZAC's intellectual property portfolio comprises over 450 inventions, including 11 issued US patents.
ZAC has an impressive team of scientists and developers. The development is headed by Saied Tadayon, a scientist and veteran software developer, who got his PhD from Cornell at age 23. ZAC's world-renowned advisors include Prof. David Lee (Nobel Laureate in Physics), Prof. Mory Gharib (Vice Provost of Research for Caltech), Prof. Robert Buhrman (former Sr. Vice Provost of Research for Cornell), and Prof. Mo Jamshidi (UTSA, Founding Dir. of NASA Center for Autonomous Control, and a member of US Army Science Board).
