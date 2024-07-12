Explainable-AI Image Recognition achieves major AI breakthroughs in Abstraction and Generalization of Concepts and Multi-Modal AI

POTOMAC, Md., July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Z Advanced Computing, Inc. (ZAC), the pioneer Cognitive Explainable-AI (Artificial Intelligence) (Cognitive XAI or CXAI) software startup, has developed and demonstrated "Locator" for detecting of a complex 3D object from any view angle for US Air Force (USAF), with less than 10 training samples based on Concept-Learning, which is a major AI and Machine Learning (ML) breakthrough. In addition, ZAC Engine could Abstract the Concept of the object in a first domain or mode (e.g., in visible-light spectrum), and later could find the same object in another domain or mode (e.g., in Infra-Red (IR) spectrum), in still image or video frame, with no additional (zero) training samples, which is another major AI/ ML breakthrough for Generalization of the Concept of the object and Multi-Modal AI/ ML for learning and recognition.

ZAC Concept Learning enables Abstraction and Generalization. Post this ZAC Cognitive Explainable-AI (CXAI) algorithms have many major advantages over other AI/ ML algorithms in the industry and academia, including the industry’s state-of-the-art, such as Deep Convolutional Neural Networks (CNN). The ZAC capabilities/ results have already been demonstrated on the projects for US Air Force and Bosch/ BSH, for the detailed complex 3D image/ object recognition from any view angle.

"As far as I know, we are the only company that can do this," said Dr. Bijan Tadayon, CEO of ZAC.

ZAC owns a very strong IP portfolio with over 450 inventions, including 14 issued US patents.

ZAC has an impressive team of scientists and developers. The development is headed by Dr. Saied Tadayon, a scientist, veteran software developer, and math prodigy, who ranked 1st as an undergrad at Cornell and got his PhD from Cornell at age 23.

ZAC world-renowned advisors include Prof. David Lee (Nobel Laureate, Physics), Prof. Mory Gharib (former Caltech Vice Provost of Research), Prof. Gholam Peyman, MD (Inventor of LASIK, and awarded National Medal of Technology and Innovation by US President), late Prof. Robert Buhrman (former Cornell Sr. Vice Provost of Research), Prof. Mike Spencer (former Cornell Associate Dean of Engineering for Research), and Prof. Mo Jamshidi (UTSA, former Founding Dir. of NASA Center for Autonomous Control, and US Army Science Board). The late Prof. Lotfi Zadeh of UC Berkeley (Father of Fuzzy Logic, co-inventor of Z-Transform, and AI Hall-of-Fame) is also one of ZAC inventors.

Some other applications of ZAC tech are: autonomous vehicles, satellite/aerial images, security/biometrics, medical imaging, drug discovery, e-commerce, ads, manufacturing, defect detection, and smart homes/appliances.

